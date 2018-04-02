Nets-Pistons Postgame Quotes

Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, Brooklyn Nets

On the biggest issue slowing down Detroit’s point guards:

“We didn’t. I’ll just make it general. I thought we didn’t have it tonight. Whatever that it is, that energy, that juice, it wasn’t there. They were at a higher level than us in terms of their again, call it juice. Reggie Jackson, heck of a player and he played really well, made some tough shots. Disappointed we gave him 13 free throws. That facilitates a 29-point game and that’s a point of emphasis for us, not putting teams on the free throw line. They won the free throw battle, 32 free throws to 15, that’s too much. That’s a big disparity. I will say I thought it was a big play, I think we were down six and we foul a shooter, a three point shot. We cut it down, we get a stop there, there’s one second on the shot clock, who knows we get back down and cut it again so we fought back.

“I thought our bench group did a great job. You know Caris (LeVert), Nik Stauskas, Q (Quincy Acy), as long as he was in there. I thought those guys fought and our starters, like I said, I don’t think they had the necessary juice tonight. We’ve got to get in late, back-to-back, all that stuff. We have to be more resilient to get through a game like that.”

On a tough shooting night from three:

“Some of it is, we definitely missed a bunch of open shots. I also thought we took a bunch of contested shots, especially in the first half. I thought that second half was better, first half too much contested shots and not enough drives to the rim. But listen, credit to Detroit’s defense – they’re 10th in the league in defensive efficiency. Heck of a job by Stan (Van Gundy) and his group. They are an aggressive, good defensive team so I think that had something to do with it, too.”

D'Angelo Russell

On Coach Atkinson’s message after the game:

“He challenged us. He challenged us to come off the road trip and get as prepared the most we can mentally, physically however it may be before this game. We could have done better.”

On how the Pistons built a 20 point lead in the third quarter:

“We never stopped the bleeding. I feel like we didn’t make that shot or get that stop that we needed to stop the bleeding or that 50/50 play however you want to put it.”

On the play of Ish Smith and Reggie Jackson:

“Yeah, they took it at us. They were in the paint, getting downhill. They were creating however they wanted.”

On the importance of finishing the season strong:

“Very important. It gives the team something to build off of, especially when you’re trying to figure out what you got. And it’s hard to stay locked in but that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Jarrett Allen

On the biggest difference in his mind in the game:

“I would just say trying to be more aggressive. It’s another night I’m trying to get more consistent and more aggressive.”

On what troubles the Pistons’ defense gave them tonight:

“You could tell, at least for me, every pick-and-roll having another man go over so it’s kind of hard swinging the ball to the other side to the open man.”

On if the scuffle between Acy and Drummond gave the team any energy:

“You know, we could see that as either a negative or a positive when one of our players got kicked out but we saw it as a positive and we tried to boost our energy to come back.”