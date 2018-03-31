Brooklyn Nets battle for win that builds momentum

MIAMI — Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had about six stitches above a swollen left eye, but no regrets.

The Brooklyn Nets forward was in fact still bleeding above the eye as he sat at his locker 20-plus minutes after the final buzzer, a small price to pay after the Nets got the game they wanted and a win they needed on a Saturday night in Miami.

Down the stretch and into overtime of the Nets’ 110-109 win, it was a wide-open, just-about-anything-goes game as both teams went small and the action accelerated, as did the intensity, which had been bubbling up since early on. Hollis-Jefferson was the only casualty, taking a shot in a rebound scrum in the final minute of overtime under the Miami basket that forced him from the game.

“I thought we showed stretches of physicality that we haven’t all year,” said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. “I felt like they turned it up and it was a good old-fashioned brawl. Mistakes. Missed shots. Two teams getting after it. I’m glad we answered the bell, because they’re an aggressive, active physical team, and on the road you have to step it up to another level. I thought our guys did that.”

Hollis-Jefferson and Caris LeVert surely did, delivering two of the Nets’ double-doubles in the game, the third belonging to Spencer Dinwiddie.

A relentless effort has always defined Hollis-Jefferson’s game, and he was fully engaged against the Heat, attacking the rim for shots and the glass for rebounds. He finished with his 11th double-double of the season – more than the 10 he’d compiled over his first two seasons combined – with 20 points on 8-for-16 shooting and 14 rebounds in 39 minutes.

“This is how I like to play, aggressive, getting to the basket, trying to find my teammates,” said Hollis-Jefferson. “Just making the right play. At the end of the day, I know the coaches feel comfortable with me doing it. That’s pretty much how we play. Uptempo team. Can shoot. Can get to the basket. Great at drawing fouls. We just play hard.”

Hollis-Jefferson scored Brooklyn’s final five points of regulation, including the go-ahead three-point play with 1:10 to go. His free throw gave the Nets a 101-99 lead before Miami tied the game and forced overtime.

After the Heat tied the game, LeVert helped save it with a chase-down block of Justise Winslow with 29 seconds remaining after a Nets turnover. Then he hit the go-ahead game-winner with 34 seconds left in overtime for the last of his 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting to go with 12 rebounds and eight assists.

“Oh man, that’s a bad boy right there,” said Hollis-Jefferson. “That’s a bad boy. I’m just happy he’s with us.”

As his second NBA season closes, LeVert, like his team, seems to be raising his game. Atkinson has always liked his mix of size – he’s 6-foot-7 – shooting, and playmaking. When D’Angelo Russell was sidelined for two months, the playmaking came to the fore, and LeVert thrived, until injuries sidelined him for a stretch of eight of 11 games.

“It’s big for him,” said Hollis-Jefferson. “The way things are going, and us having D’Angelo out for a while, him playing the backup point guard, just becoming more comfortable with it. It was time. Evolution, he evolved. He’s growing and it’s just good to see. We joke about it all the time. I looked at it like me being a year ahead of him and being in New York longer, I was like, ‘yo, I’m your vet.’ I know, I’m not. But we joked about it. I’m just proud to see him trending in the right direction. I’m proud of him, like a little brother. But don’t put his birthday, because he’s older.”

Hollis-Jefferson returned to the lineup as the same time as LeVert on Feb. 26, having missed a month with a groin strain. He brought some versatility back to Brooklyn’s lineup, with Atkinson’s willingness to use the 6-foot-7 Hollis-Jefferson at center.

“Tough. He’s probably one of the hardest-playing teammates I’ve ever played with, for sure,” said LeVert. “We definitely needed him tonight. I don’t know if we get it done without him on both ends of the court and on the glass.

“I feel like Rondae changes the game. He can play the 4, he can play the 5 sometimes too. We kind of joke with him. But he’s very versatile. He can guard those big guys, and then at the other end, we feel like that’s a mismatch, that they can’t guard him.”

The win was Brooklyn’s fourth in its last seven games, and the three losses were competitive efforts against Toronto, Cleveland and Philadelphia, three of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference.

Atkinson has stressed gaining momentum and finishing the season on an upswing. The Nets are starting to feel like that’s what’s happening. Their offense has been surging for the last few weeks. Against the Heat, they came up with the defensive stops against a playoff-bound team.

“We think about it like, how do we progress, how do we get better, how do we make the right reads,” said Hollis-Jefferson. “How do we do everything in order for us to become better. Not only to finish this season, but leading into next season, and constantly preaching that. Constantly talking to the guys, whether it’s me, DeMarre (Carroll), coach, we always try to focus on the future while in the now. That’s taking it moment, step by step, and then locking in.”

To feel that way, to feel like the effort is worth it and the approach is right, there has to be a payoff. In the NBA, for a young and growing team, that means wins. For the Nets, those have been tough to come by in tight games. They’ve now played 48 games – out of 76 – that were within five points in the final five minutes. Only the Heat have played more. But the Nets had lost 36 of those first 47.

“We’ve been in this situation so many times,” said LeVert. “Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing, letting leads slip away, but I feel like we’re getting better in crunch time. I think you saw that today, locked in defensively, better spacing offensively. We’re going to be in a lot of those games, late games, so we’ve got to be good. I felt like today was a step in the right direction.”

Wins like this reinforce the whole program, and keep a team going.

“Absolutely,” said Hollis-Jefferson. “After everything they preach, and even in the close ones, Kenny’s like, keep doing what you’re doing. It’s going to change, it’s going to turn. Games like this make it that more special.”