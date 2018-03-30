Michigan? Loyola? Villanova? Brooklyn Nets players get serious about Final Four

ORLANDO — When it comes to school pride and passion, sometimes even nuns would be best to watch their back.

The upstart Loyola Ramblers would be a huge story in any NCAA Tournament by making it all the way to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed. But now they’re making bobbleheads of Sister Jean, the 98-year-old team chaplain who emails players with scouting reports.

Nets rookie Milton Doyle was Loyola’s leading scorer last season. But his former teammates will be facing off against Big 10 Tournament champ Michigan, where Doyle’s teammates Caris LeVert and Nik Stauskas played.

And, well, Caris is very serious about his alma mater.

“He’s talking some smack,” said LeVert. “I told him that Sister Jean is their good luck charm, so we might have to interfere with that in some type of way. Not saying anything. Just throwing it out there.”

Doyle, LeVert and Stauskas aren’t the only Nets with a proprietary interest in the Final Four. Dante Cunningham went to Villanova, which will face off against Kansas in the other game. Doyle actually went to Kansas initially before transferring home to play at Loyola, but never played in a game for the Jayhawks. Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn did. He was a four-year starter and conference player of the year while playing at Kansas from 1993-97.

LeVert, Stauskas and Cunningham all played in the Final Four for their schools, as did Jahlil Okafor, whose Duke Blue Devils were denied a trip to this year’s Final Four in an Elite Eight loss to Kansas. Okafor won a national title with Duke in 2015.

Cunningham took his trip with Villanova as a senior in 2009. He remembers landing in Detroit and seeing a row of police cars ready to escort the Wildcats. It was a reminder how big an event they had stepped into.

“I think that was the first year or so that they started doing the elevated courts,” said Cunningham. “So we played in Detroit at the Lions’ stadium, so that was super cool. You run downcourt, you run back the other way you can still hear the echoing of your feet on the other side, echoing through the whole building.

“It’s definitely a different setting. All eyes on you. You’re the final four teams obviously, the final teams that are playing. You’re in a packed stadium. You’ve got family there. All your friends are there and everyone on TV’s tuned in to watch you. It’s definitely a great experience to have.”

Cunningham’s Wildcats dropped their national semifinal to North Carolina that year, but Villanova won it all in 2016, also against the Tar Heels. He’s looking forward to seeing coach Jay Wright and his team raise another banner. When the Nets returned from their long West Coast trip in early March, Cunningham made sure to see the ‘Cats win the Big East Tournament in person.

LeVert is in just his second pro season, so like Doyle, he can count some of this year’s Final Four participants as former teammates. In the second round, he watched the Wolverines slip past Houston on Jordan Poole’s stunning buzzer beater after inbounding at the opposite end with 3.6 seconds remaining.

It looked familiar, except for the part where the ball went in the basket.

“Never worked,” said LeVert. “When I was there, the big man takes the ball out of bounds. It’s a pretty unique play. The big man takes it out and then the first guard goes to the corner, they throw the ball to the second guard. And when we used to run it, the big man used to throw it out of bounds. I remember we were playing Villanova my senior year, or my junior year. I came around to grab it and get the ball and he threw it right out of bounds and we lost the game. Like it never worked. Honestly that’s the first time I’ve seen that play work.”

The Nets have a game in Miami against the Heat on Saturday night, so none of the players will be able to watch their games. LeVert is hoping to get to San Antonio for the national championship game on Monday if Michigan makes it. To do it, they’ll have to get past Loyola, which has won a few thrillers as well this March. The Ramblers won their first three tournament games by a total of five points before beating Kansas State by 16 in the regional final.

“I think the way they’ve been playing together and defensively they’ve been solid,” said Doyle. “You don’t really see it that much. Every year in the tournament like that it’s mostly all offense. But I think they focus on defense and keyed in on other teams.

“Just keep doing what you’re doing. It’s been working so far, so keep it up.”