Brooklyn Nets, Joe Harris Get Praise From ESPN For Development

It’s been a good week for Joe Harris. The fourth-year swingman poured in a career-high 30 points against his former team in the Cavaliers and tied the Nets’ single-season record for threes off the bench (115) against the Magic on Wednesday. Those two developments highlight what’s been a strong season for Brooklyn’s key reserve and ESPN’s Zach Lowe has taken notice.

“The numbers are outrageous, and suggest an evolving player,” Lowe writes. “Harris is a worker, and the Nets are turning themselves into one of the league's best player development labs.”

Lowe also details how Harris has gone from being a spot-up shooter in his first year with the Nets to a well-rounded player who now drives to the rim. Check out the story here.

Here’s highlights of Harris’ career night against Cleveland last Sunday: