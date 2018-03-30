Headline
Brooklyn Nets' Jarrett Allen to CBS: "I want to make an impact here"
CBS takes a look at Jarrett Allen's earlier-than-expected emergence for the Nets
From the outside looking in, Jarrett Allen wasn’t supposed to be this good in his rookie campaign. Even Kenny Atkinson acknowledges it in almost every media comment about the 19-year-old center, saying that the plan was to originally send him down to G League for seasoning before getting NBA minutes.
Still, Allen continues to show why he is one of the best players in the 2017 NBA draft class. Since being named as a starter on Jan. 30, he’s averaging 10.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 61.8 percent. CBS Sports takes a look at quiet passion that drives Allen on the court and his interests off it. Check it out here:
Here's some highlights of Jarrett Allen: