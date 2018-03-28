Brooklyn Nets Notebook: Insights ahead of game at Orlando Magic

BROOKLYN – The Nets (23-51) hope to end their three-game losing streak when they travel to Orlando to face the Magic (22-51). Brooklyn is 2-1 against Orlando this season and has a chance to clinch the season series on Wednesday.

Game Info: Nets at Magic, 7:00 p.m. ET, (TV: YES, Radio: WFAN)

Here’s What to Watch for:

The Nets Can’t Afford a Letdown vs. the Magic

Brooklyn is second in the NBA in clutch games (47) – games decided within the final five minutes where the point differential is five or less. Despite the team’s overall record, the team has risen to the occasional against some of the league’s top teams as proven with last Sunday’s game against the Cavaliers. However, the Nets haven’t always played their best against some of the teams that aren’t in the playoff hunt.

They’ve been swept by the Kings in two frustrating losses and had a stunning collapse against the Hornets last Wednesday – a game where they were up by 23 points. Brooklyn can’t have a repeat performance against the Magic.

“It’s not a given win for us,” Crabbe told BrooklynNets.com. “I think we know what kind of problems they present.”

He continued to explain,” They always say the teams that don’t have nothing to play for, those are the ones that are going to play hard, that are going to fight till the end. So we understand, that they are going to approach the game and want a win too, especially at home.”

Can Brooklyn Finish Strong?

With eight games remaining, the Nets are trying to evaluate their roster and develop young talent. There’s been a lot of positives, but the reality is there’s plenty to improve as well. Crabbe hopes his team can build momentum in the final stretch.

“Despite us not being in the playoff race, we still have business to take care of,” Crabbe explained. “There’s eight more games and we have to be professional and approach the game the right way. I feel like we’re trying to get as many wins as we can before the season ends.

“It’s big momentum for us, going into the offseason and [in terms of] looking back on things we can clean up – to come into next year already prepared and get more wins”

Kenny Atkinson wants to see his players learn from their previous experiences and grow.

“I would just say, watching the tape, everyone talks about the fourth quarter, I just think there’s stretches of the game where we take a run by the other team and there’s stuff we can control that we have to do better,” he explained. “Transition defense is one of them. I think rebounding, we can control that better. We can do a better job there. I think offensively, it’s execution/shot selection. Just getting those two things better.”

He added, “Comes down to daily habits, comes down to understanding the principles of what we’re trying to do. It’s a little frustrating that we haven’t gotten them down to perfection. That’s what we’re asking.”

Key Quote:

Atkinson on Joe Harris’ career-night vs. Cavs: “I know who he is, and knowing who he is I know he’s going to bust his tail to finish it out the right way. [He] had a really good year. I’m happy for him against the Cavs. I’m happy for him because he [was] out of the league and now he’s headed in the right direction.”