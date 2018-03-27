Nets' Kenny Atkinson: Isaiah Whitehead, Milton Doyle, James Webb III will be with us

BROOKLYN – Isaiah Whitehead, Milton Doyle and James Webb III are set for an extended look with the Brooklyn Nets after their standout play with the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, this season.

“They’ll be with us. Milt and James will be with us the rest of the season. I’m thrilled about that,” Kenny Atkinson said after Monday’s practice. “I think the G League, those guys had a great year. Little bad luck at the end they didn’t make the playoffs. But those guys really help us.”

Atkinson particularly highlighted Whitehead and with good reason. The guard is coming off of phenomenal run in the G League, averaging 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 30 games on assignment with Long Island. The 23-year-old had some incredible performances in the the NBA’s official minor league, dropping a franchise record 52 points in late February and pouring in another 39 points in LI Nets’ final game of the season.

“Isaiah played phenomenal. That last month, the feedback, and it’s not easy getting 40 in the G League, 39. That’s real positive,” Atkinson said. “I’m really proud of Isaiah and just thrilled that those guys will be with us.”

He added, “It’s going to help our practices, help our spirit, help our group. Gives us a little freshness coming into these last games. I like having those guys around.”

After bouncing back and forth between the G League and NBA, Doyle is happy to join the Nets for the rest of the season.

“It’s great, just being able to be around these guys more and learn,” Doyle said. Get the feel for actually playing here, I’m going to take advantage of every opportunity I get.”

Doyle finished his G League campaign averaging 20.5 points per game, 6.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 45 games. While he admits it was sometimes challenging as a two-way player, he’s appreciative of the opportunity he had this season.

“It’s different, the biggest adjustment is the travel, but the biggest thing is that you get to play at a high level – when you’re in the G League or the NBA level,” he said. “It’s just a great feeling being able to do that.”

