Brooklyn Nets surprise single mothers with Macy's shopping spree

BROOKLYN – Several mothers entered the Macy’s on 422 Fulton St in Brooklyn expecting to go to a work function at the department store. Instead, Nets players DeMarre Carroll and Dante Cunningham treated them to an afternoon they wouldn’t forget.

The Nets and Macy’s teamed up to surprise several single mothers with a $500 shopping spree. The two players spent about 45 minutes helping the mothers go shopping and of course, Carroll offered some fashion tips to their kids. Both Carroll and Cunningham appreciated the opportunity to spend some time with some local families and further connect with the borough they represent.

“It just great to give back to the community and show these families that we are normal people just like them,” Carroll said. “I’m just excited and happy for these families because a lot of them deserve it.”

Cunningham agreed with Carroll.

“We’re in a position where we can help out and why not give a helping hand?” he told NetsDaily.com. “I was blessed to have a mom and dad in the household. I had a couple of friends that only had a mother or a father in the household. So I mean it’s a situation where you can help out so why not?”

Carroll shared a heartwarming moment with one of the mothers, Mardelle Williams, towards the end of the event. The Nets forward noticed that Williams was eying a few fragrances and helped her select two. After she purchased one on her giftcard, Carroll asked what was the best seller and purchased the perfume on his own expense for her as well.

“Brooklyn [Nets] and Macy’s gave her a gift card to buy certain things and I told her I would buy something on my behalf – without them,” Carroll said. “Just doing a little bit for her and I feel like she was so excited about it. I’m just happy to put a smile on her face.”

Williams was thankful for gesture, especially as it came a few days before her birthday.

I didn’t know he (Carroll) was going to do that,” she said.

To see more about the Nets taking some mothers out on a shopping spree, watch the video below: