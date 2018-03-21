Nets-Hornets Postgame Quotes

Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, Brooklyn Nets

On his message to the team:

“You know, just disappointed. Sixty-eight point second half and 36 in the fourth. We’ve done a great job the last two games locking down in the fourth quarter and tonight we didn’t do it. Obviously the rebounding was a big issue. We couldn’t come up, when we did get a stop, when we made them miss we couldn’t come up with the rebound. Obviously Dwight Howard had a monster game. We never really found a solution to combating their physicality in the second half. I thought they physically overwhelmed us.”

On if the physicality of the Hornets turned the tide of the game:

“Listen, I think this stuff motivates you. It’s frustrating because I thought for the most part we were playing a pretty darn good game and had the game under control and then we couldn’t get the requisite stops and that’s frustrating. Frustrating giving up that many points. It’s frustrating to give up 23 offensive rebounds. You know that’s a ton and 47 free throws, I don’t even know what to say about that. That’s just I don’t know, some kind of record. It is what it is. It’s on us. We’ve got to do a better job of not fouling. It’s what we preach so we’re going to have to look at it.

“Again, disappointed that I thought we had the game fairly under control and let it get out of hand, and I will say the offense probably had a part in that too. I thought we took some bad shots and that gets the offense rolling and it can just be a pocket of bad shots. Three, four bad shots when you have a 14 point lead, it just can put you on your heels and gets them going, so I think that was part of it too.”

Joe Harris

On how long the team will dwell on this game and Coach’s message postgame:

“Not too long. Obviously very disappointed in how we finished the game, especially in the second half, we gave up 68 points. (He) basically said tomorrow’s going to be a long film session, and we’ll evaluate and go from there; try to get better.”

On if it’s frustrating dropping a game after winning two in a row:

“It’s extremely frustrating just because we had some momentum and you’re trying to continue it to Toronto, where it’s an especially tough game going on the road against a top team in the East. So it’s one of those games where obviously it would have been great to come away with a win, three in a row, have some momentum going into Toronto. But we know there are some things we can definitely learn from this game, and, like I said, we’ll evaluate the film and kind of go from there.”

On if Charlotte changed their defense in the second half to make it harder for the Nets’ offense:

“No. I just think we didn’t do as good of a job moving the ball, moving ourselves and maybe we weren’t as aggressive attacking the rim. We kind of settled for a lot of pull-up twos and contested threes. We weren’t even in the bonus at the end of the game, so we didn’t really put a lot of pressure on the rim, didn’t draw a lot of fouls. I don’t know if the mindset changed in the second half collectively, but we just didn’t get as many rim touches or open threes.”

Allen Crabbe

On what he takes away from a game like this:

“We let them back in the game, they made the plays down the stretch and they won.”

On what opened the door for Charlotte to get back in the game:

“Outplayed us in the second half, 68 points in the second half. They wanted it more and we got comfortable. That’s what happens when you get comfortable, give up leads and we lose so that’s what we did.”

On Coach Atkinson’s message after the game:

“Got to be better, got to be better down the stretch and keep going to what was working, what got us the 23 point lead and stick with that. And we didn’t do that so that’s happens, we lost so those are the results you get.”