Brooklyn Nets Notebook: Insights ahead of game vs. Charlotte Hornets

BROOKLYN – Kenny Atkinson always insists he’d like to see his young Nets side remain on an upward trajectory and Wednesday night presents an opportunity to take another important step forward.

Brooklyn (23-48) has a chance to get their first three-game win streak of the season when it hosts Charlotte (30-41) at Barclays Center. A positive result would also see the Nets get their first consecutive wins against the Hornets since 2014 and would clinch a third-straight season series this week.

Game Info: Hornets vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: YES, Radio: WFAN)

Here’s What to Watch For:

Offense is Improved, Can Defense Follow Suit?

The Nets are 2-1 since reintroducing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson into the league. Offensively, the forward’s presence has been a massive boost for Atkinson’s team as Brooklyn is top three in the NBA in offensive efficiency (117.2) in its past three games after Monday night’s results.

Despite the positives, Atkinson is concerned about the team’s performance on the other side of the court.

“Our defensive efficiency, in our last 10 games, we’re 29th in the league. It’s not good enough. That’s our message.” he said after Tuesday’s practice at HSS Training Center. “There’s too much of a disparity between the two [offense and defense]. [We’re] trying to find out why that is – the slippage…We’re just not defending the way we need to.”

Brooklyn has slightly improved on the defensive end in its past three games, sitting 26th in the league in defensive efficiency. The team has appeared to raise its focus in the fourth quarters to secure wins against two sub-.500 teams in the Mavericks and Grizzlies. The Hornets present a different challenge though.

Charlotte hasn’t been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet, sitting back 7.5 games from the eighth-seeded Bucks. While a postseason appearance is very unlikely, the team still has something to play for and a largely healthy roster. Brooklyn can’t afford to have defensive lapses on Wednesday or Kemba Walker and Dwight Howard could punish the team.

“We’ve saved ourselves with some good fourth quarters in the past two games, but as a whole, the message is our defense has to get better.”

Jarrett Allen hit the Rookie Wall?

The 19-year-old has been ever-present this season, but it looks he might be struggling with fatigue in his last four games. Allen is averaging 5.0 points, 4.8 boards and 1.4 blocks while shooting 40 percent. Atkinson would like to see the rookie get back to his best.

“I think his energy has been more sporadic [recently] and I think that’s just the grind of a 19-year-old player starting now,” the Nets coach said. “I just think it’s the toll that this season takes.”

Allen has exceeded expectations this season, especially as a starter, where he’s averaged 11.2 points, 6.7 boards, and 1.2 blocks on 61.8 percent shooting. Atkinson believes that Allen will come out as a stronger player as a result of experiencing the highs and lows of his first season in the league.

“I also think that’s going to make him better,” Atkinson said. “He’s going to be like ‘Man, this offseason, I really got to get stronger and get my body even better to deal with this grind.’”

Key quotes:

Atkinson on Allen Crabbe nearing the Nets’ single-season three-point record: “Yeah, it’s neat – it’s fun for all of us, not just the media…I know he can do better. I hope he sets a mark [this year] and then he sets another one next season because I do think he’s got a lot of room for improvement.”

LeVert on improving the Nets defense: “[We] just have to come out with the same intensity as if the game is on the line. I feel like in the fourth quarter, we play a little desperate on defense and if we play like that the whole game defensively, we’ll be in a lot better shape.”