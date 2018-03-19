Nets-Grizzlies Postgame Quotes

Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, Brooklyn Nets

On the physicality of the game and its similarities to the Dallas victory:

“They (Memphis) played hard, they played hard. They were attacking the glass. Obviously a group that was hungry and they were attacking us and they were the more aggressive team for a fair amount of the game, and then I think in the fourth quarter we put a lot more resistance on and we became a lot more physical. Giving up 21 points in the fourth quarter, I thought that was key. Seventeen last game (vs. Dallas in the fourth quarter), 21 this game. The defense was good again in the fourth quarter.”

On making defensive adjustments during the game:

“During the game, we threw some different stuff depending on the lineup we had in there. We switched a little bit, especially in the first half whenever they’d just kill you, we decided we’d one through five switch, which is a little different for us. I didn’t want to make too big of a deal out of that, I think it was more our guys just locking in and understanding the fourth quarter and how important it is to get stops.”

On Allen Crabbe’s performance:

“I just think that, especially coming off of a pretty tough illness where he went through well, what we’ve all gone through with the throwing up and the not being able to eat and all that stuff for a couple of days and to come out, I thought that he was a difference maker in terms of shot making. His shot making really put us over the edge and he came back and got a couple of offensive rebounds. He had a big offensive rebound in the fourth quarter I thought when it was a two or four-point game, so that was really good. He was excellent tonight.”

D'Angelo Russell

On getting back-to-back wins for the first time since January:

“It’s a good feeling. Like I said, no matter when it comes in the season, the two wins to build off of is a great feeling.”

On how physical it was out there tonight:

“Very physical. Trash talk is part of the game, but as far as physicality goes, the refs let us play, so we played.”

On the difference in the fourth quarter defensively:

“We buckled down and got stops when we needed to, took care of the ball when we needed to, made free throws when we needed to.”

On Allen Crabbe’s return tonight:

“Glad we got him back. He came out like he never left, so glad we got him back.”

On whether the Nets did anything different tactically to switch things up in the fourth quarter:

“Yeah, we switched a little bit more. We adjusted throughout the game, switched a little bit more. It played into our favor, so Coach stuck with it.”

On whether he takes anything from the fact that this is the second straight fourth quarter of playing the kind of defense they want to play down the stretch:

“I think with us, it’s sticking to the game plan. Fourth quarter we stuck to the game plan, got stops and valued the ball as well. I think that’s the two things that give us the L at the end of the day when it comes to the last two minutes of the game.”

Demarre Carroll

On tonight’s win:

“I think it was one of those grind it out games. We started off with no energy. They were the more aggressive team. Sometimes you can let your guard down against a team like that. Someway we found a way to fight it out.”

On the Nets’ energy in the fourth quarter:

“I think in the fourth quarter, or maybe, you know actually I know when it started. It started when I got that tech. I was having a nice day and that kind of helped jump start me. I started making shots and other guys started making shots so it was a ripple effect and I feel like thanks to (Dillon) Brooks, he kind of woke us up.”

On the lineup changing:

“I think we’re just moving the ball. We’re spacing. We have different dynamics with Rondae (Hollis-Jefferson) at the four who can push it, drive it, put pressure on the rim, get to the free throw line and you got a guy like D’Angelo (Russell) who sees everybody and knows who’s getting it on the bounce. We just got to keep playing and keep grinding it out. I think tonight we went with two and we don’t want to settle for two. Let’s try to go for three and hopefully the team can keep it up.”