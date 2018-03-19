Memphis Grizzlies 115-118 Brooklyn Nets: Three Takeaways

BROOKLYN – After missing two games with a stomach bug, Allen Crabbe cautioned pregame that he might need to get his rhythm back in his return to action.

He looked quite alright on Monday night in a 118-115 win against the Grizzlies (19-51).

Crabbe started and hardly missed a beat as he and Caris LeVert led the Nets (23-48) in scoring with 22 points apiece. Crabbe was assertive from the start, showing no ill-effects from his time out, and finished shooting 7-for-10, including 4-for-7 from downtown. Andrew Harrison was Memphis’ top scorer with 19 points.

The victory gives the Nets their second-straight season series sweep and their first set of consecutive wins since mid-January. Brooklyn can finish its three-game homestand with the team’s first three-game win streak of the season if it manages to beat Charlotte on Wednesday.

Here’s Three Observations:

LeVert Continues Strong Run

The Nets’ sixth man came into Monday’s game averaging 13.2 points and 3.6 assists in his last five games, shooting a scorching 57.1 percent from downtown. LeVert’s hot hand was crucial against the Grizzlies.

Despite missing two key stars in Mike Conley (season-ending heel injury) and Marc Gasol (flu), Memphis got off to a good start in the first half, pouring in 63 points on 65 percent shooting. LeVert was a big reason why the Grizzlies didn’t take a lead into the break. The 23-year-old player took over the second quarter as he scored 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting.

LeVert wouldn’t be denied in the second half either, as he kept on attacking the rim and scored another nine points.

Brooklyn’s Offense Is Clicking

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s reintroduction into the starting lineup on March 16 has paid off as it has reignited the Nets’ offense. In the past two games, Brooklyn has averaged 115 points and are fourth in offensive efficiency at 118.4. That uptick continued on Monday as the Nets poured in 118 points on 50 percent percent shooting – including 16-for-40 from three.

Hollis-Jefferson, Crabbe, DeMarre Carroll, D’Angelo Russell and Levert were all in double figures in the win. Compare that to when Brooklyn struggled in February. The team were in the bottom third in offensive efficiency (104.8) and middle of the pack in scoring at 106.7 points per game. While Brooklyn remains inconsistent on defense – an area that Atkinson continues to highlight as needing improvement – overall, the team is 2-1 since the move.

Four Away From History

Crabbe hit four threes on Monday, which means he’s only four away from breaking the Nets’ single-season record (169) set by Deron Williams in the 2012-13 campaign.

The 25-year-old averages 2.5 made threes per game, so he’s on pace to break the record either against the Hornets on Wednesday or in Toronto on Friday. Considering that Charlotte is the bottom third in the NBA in three-point defending (37.7 percent allowed), there’s a good chance he could set the new mark on Wednesday in Brooklyn.

No pressure, Allen.