Brooklyn Nets Notebook: Insights ahead of game vs. Memphis Grizzlies

BROOKLYN – The Nets (22-48) host the Grizzlies (19-50) in the second game of a three-game homestand as they look to continue building positive momentum.

A win against Memphis would give the team its second-straight season series sweep after taking care of Dallas on Saturday and consecutive victories for the first time since mid-January. Brooklyn has won its last two matches against the visitors.

Game Info: Grizzlies vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: YES, Radio: WFAN)

Here’s What to Watch For:

Can the Nets avoid a letdown vs. the Grizzlies?

Injuries have decimated the Grizzlies, a playoff team just last season. Michael Conley is out for the season, having only played 12 games, and Chandler Parsons is on a tight minutes restriction after missing significant time. Still, this team can’t be taken lightly as Denver found out on St. Patrick’s Day.

“We have to throw the first punch,” Jahlil Okafor said at Monday’s shootaround. “We know they are a very capable team and we want to compete right away and the rest will take care of itself.”

The Grizzlies were on a woeful19-game losing streak before stunning the Nuggets 101-94.

Allen Crabbe is Back

The Nets shooting guard had missed the past two games with illness, but he was back to work on Monday as he participated in shootaround.

“I feel a lot better,” Crabbe said.

Crabbe acknowledged that he is working to get his rhythm back, but he is looking forward to playing against the Grizzlies. As previously mentioned, the 25-year-old is just eight threes away from setting the new single-season record for the Nets.

Key quote:

D’Angelo Russell on if the Nets have found something in their new lineup: “I think it’s too early to tell in that aspect, but everyone is going out there and competing. Knowing that coach can switch it up at any time, the five that is out there, they are trying to give a promising [message] for themselves.”