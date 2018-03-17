Nets-Mavericks Postgame Quotes

Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, Brooklyn Nets

On the message to the team in the third quarter and how it responded:

“I thought DeMarre (Carroll) made some big plays down 10 and then we started to get some stops. DeMarre hit I think three shots, that was huge, got us back in. I thought our defense from the last three minutes of the third quarter and carried that over to the fourth quarter, 17 points in the fourth quarter. That’s what I was talking about before the game, teams have been getting big numbers on us in the fourth quarter and we have to bring that down. I think we gave up 33 in the third and the fourth we really locked down. So really credit to the defense.”

On Rondae’s (Hollis-Jefferson) confidence level:

“He had a stretch there that carried us when we were struggling to score. They were switching and it’s nice to have Rondae there because we can throw it to him on the block and he can take advantage of the switch. That’s huge. If you don’t have that then it’s just iso-ball and you’re driving it every time, you’ve got your guards with the ball out top. So the fact that our guys trust him on the switch and throw it to him. I felt like he had a couple of tough ones but I thought he was getting in the lane, that’s his elite skill, driving the ball, got in the lane, got to a spot, made some big shots.”

On the front court being comfortable and contributing to a better fourth quarter than last night:

“Having Jarrett (Allen) and Rondae out there, I thought was huge. We had some more size, I thought Jarrett came over and affected a lot of shots. Rondae obviously gives us the rebounding, so I do think that’s part of it. We had perimeter guys out there, Spencer (Dinwiddie) I thought really did a good job defensively, Caris (LeVert) helped us there and DeMarre, like I said, he can be at the three, just gives us more size. Really, really proud of our defense. It was a struggle. Rick Carlisle, he’s a great, great coach. He did a heck of a job tonight. Those guys played hard. A lot of respect for that team over there, but again, good defensive effort by our group.”

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

On thinking about the close loss to Philadelphia Friday night:

“I would say, it was pretty much, we thought about everything last night. Going in the locker room talking about what we could have done, and just coming out and competing. At the end of the day, our leaders, including myself, we were just like ‘Man, we gotta start right now. Let’s get it, let’s lock in and come out and compete, and that’s what we did.’”

On the fourth quarter:

“It was pretty much just locking in. Like, who’s going to start it. A lot of the time it’s Caris (LeVert), a lot of the time it’s myself, but pretty much it was definitely a team effort. We talked in the huddle at half court like ‘Hey let’s do it now, let’s do it together, let’s make it hard for them.’ A lot of teams, that’s what they do to us, they want to speed us up, make us take tough shots. Tonight, it worked for us.”

On having Jarrett Allen and DeMarre Carroll on the court at the same time:

“I would say defense for sure, that includes rebounding. It’s okay DeMarre (Carroll) takes a couple of our rebounds, we are boxing out seven footers, we just doing our job and we do preach guard rebounding so it’s in his favor to come back and get rebounds. We appreciate him getting it, because if the other team gets it, it’s not looking too good on our end. So, we’ll take it.”

D’Angelo Russell

On tonight’s win:

“We came out, got off to a great start. You know, sustained that throughout the whole game.”

On responding after being down 10 points:

“Just kept playing, kept fighting. Didn’t get down on anything, missed shots, turnovers, calls, whatever it may be, we just kept playing.”

On the Nets’ fourth quarter defense (held Dallas to 17 points):

“We know we gotta do it. Watch film, grow on it and get better from the situation so it doesn’t keep repeating itself. Struggling when it comes down the stretch, just trying to get better at those situations.”

On forcing four straight turnovers in a stretch:

“Like I said, just trying to go out there and compete and be the aggressor from start to finish. For all 48 minutes, Coach has been preaching to be the aggressive one, so trying to do that.”

On his matchup with Dennis Smith Jr.:

“He’s a great talent. They give him the ball over there. He’s got some great vets there to kind of guide him through what he’s going through. I think he’s going to be great.”