Caris LeVert finds an offensive groove for Brooklyn Nets

It’s been nearly three weeks since Caris LeVert returned from an injury that had him sidelined for five games, and the Brooklyn Nets’ third-year swingman took just a few games to settle into an offensive groove.

LeVert had 11 points in Saturday night’s 114-106 win over the Dallas Mavericks at Barclays Center, with some big fourth-quarter shots.

The Nets had climbed out of a 10-point third-quarter hole and were tied at 92 just over two minutes into the fourth quarter when LeVert spun around 6-foot-11 Maxi Kleber on a drive into the lane, adding the foul and the free throw for a three-point play that put the Nets up to stay.

“Just a mismatch,” said LeVert. “We wanted to attack their bigger players. They were switching a lot of screens. We liked that matchup, so we just wanted to attack the mismatch.”

After Dwight Powell scored for Dallas, LeVert drove in from the right corner and scooped in a layup for a 97-94 lead. The Nets never trailed again.

Over Brooklyn’s last six games heading into Saturday night’s win, LeVert was averaging 16.0 points on 48.6 percent shooting, including 45.8 from 3-point range, and dishing out 5.0 assists per game as well.

In Philadelphia on Friday night, he had scored 16 while making 6-of-11 shots, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range.

“He can get downhill and he can make fantastic passes,” said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson before Saturday night’s game. “And then against the switch. You saw what he did to (Joel) Embiid last night, just put him in the blender a little bit with his herky jerky moves. Caris is a talented guy. He can do a lot of things in the pick and roll. I don’t think you can define him by one. He’s a downhill player, he’s a prober. I think he can do both. And he’s getting better at it.”

LeVert had missed eight of Brooklyn’s previous 11 games before returning on Feb. 26 against Chicago, the Nets’ second game back from the All-Star break before heading off on a five-game road trip. With the week off for the break, LeVert was out of game action for nearly three weeks.

In his fourth game back, LeVert broke out for a career-high 27 points against the Clippers in Los Angeles, making 11-of-19 shots, including 5-of-7 3-pointers. Two games later, he had 22 points and eight assists as the Nets closed their road trip with a win at Charlotte.

“I feel fine,” said LeVert. “My body feels good. From there it’s just having confidence in the work that I put in.”

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was out for the same five games LeVert missed between Feb. 7 and Feb. 22, and the absence of the two 6-7 swingmen, two of Brooklyn’s most effective defenders, was noticeable.

Brooklyn’s defensive rating had improved once Hollis-Jefferson and LeVert returned, but the Nets stumbled on Friday night in giving up 34 fourth-quarter points in their 120-116 in Philadelphia.

Against the Mavericks, the Nets limited the visitors to 17 points in the fourth quarter.

“I think defensively, late third, early fourth quarter, we took it to a new level,” said LeVert. “We got some stops and that changed the game.”