Brooklyn Nets Meet Season Ticket Members at Dave & Buster's in Times Square

NEW YORK – Brooklyn took over Times Square as over 600 Nets season ticket members got a chance to meet their favorite players in an event at Dave & Buster's on Wednesday night.

The entire Nets roster, aside from Allen Crabbe (illness) and Jeremy Lin (knee injury recovery, made an appearance at the popular arcade chain restaurant, interacting with fans and yes, playing some games against them.

Some of the highlights include Rondae Hollis-Jefferson taking on over a dozen fans in a musical arcade game, going undefeated in his matchups while Quincy Acy took on a young girl in air hockey – his luck wasn’t as good as his teammate’s.

“This young girl she challenged me to table [hockey] and she beat me. She beat Brook [Lopez] last year, so I think she kind of swindled me,” Acy said jokingly.

The veteran forward was impressed with the turnout at the event as the Times Square Dave & Buster's was packed to capacity.

“Yeah I was here last year, there’s a lot more people this year,” he said. “It’s a good turnout.”

The fans were also impressed with the amount of access they had to the Nets players. Doug Bearak, a passionate fan of the team, was excited to follow up on some social media banter he had with several players – including Hollis-Jefferson and Jarrett Allen.

“Just being recognized on a personal level [was cool],” Bearak said before later adding. “It [means] a lot, it shows that the players are more than what you just see on the court. It shows that they are a regular person, even with the mob [of people] around them, and it’s a lot of fun interaction. It’s a lot of mingling.”

