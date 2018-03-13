D'Angelo Russell blitzes Toronto Raptors with 3-point barrage

In seven minutes, D'Angelo Russell raised his season-long 3-point shooting percentage by 30 points.

That's how dialed in the Nets guard was from the start on Tuesday night as he brought Barclays Center to life, lifted his teammates to their feet and set Twitter on fire, trending with more than 4,000 tweets by halftime.

By that point, Russell had set a career high for points in a half with 26. He had matched his previous high of 24 points in the first quarter alone. That was the most points any NBA player had scored in a quarter this season.

"My teammates, they got me open," said Russell. "Transition they found me, made the extra pass to me. Give a lot of credit to them."

It led to Russell's third 30-point game as a Net as he finished with 32 points, the most he's scored since his season-high 33 points on Oct. 31.

At the heart of it was a string of seven consecutive 3-pointers Russell made to start the game.

11:43: Russell drains a right corner three for the game's first points after Nets inbound from under their own basket.

10:19: Over to the left corner as Spencer Dinwiddie drives and whips a pass from the foul line to Russell in the corner.

9:31: Above the break now, on the left side, Russell makes it three straight off a drive-and-kick from Allen Crabbe, diagonal from the right block.

8:42: Dante Cunningham sets a ball screen high on the right side and Russell slips to his right around Toronto's Norman Powell to knock down it down.

6:08: Another Cunningham ball screen in the same real estate, but this time Russell goes left back towards the middle of the court and connects.

5:46: The Nets are in transition and Russell pulls up from the top of the key. Serge Ibaka reacts, too late.

5:20: At the top of the key, DeMarre Carroll's screen on DeMar DeRozan forces a switch. Russell sizes up Ibaka off to the left side and makes it seven straight 3s to start the game.

"He was unbelievable," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "That was an elite performance in the first half."