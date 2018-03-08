Brooklyn Nets 125-111 Charlotte Hornets: Three Takeaways

CHARLOTTE – Prior to the Nets’ game against the Hornets, Kenny Atkinson insisted that his team doesn’t need a go-to scorer to get victories. That might be true, but he certainly won’t mind nights like the one Allen Crabbe had at the Spectrum Center on Thursday.

Crabbe broke out of his recent cold spell and poured in 29 points on a strong 52.3 percent shooting, helping his team to snap its four-game losing streak. Kemba Walker paced the Hornets with 21 points and six assists. But Crabbe wasn’t the only standout in Brooklyn’s win. The Nets had six players in double-digit scoring and impressively solved some of its rebounding woes against the Hornets – the fourth-best team in the NBA in that area.

The win almost means the Nets snapped a 10-game road losing streak and have exceeded last season’s win total of 20 as they now sit at 21 victories.

AC is Back

Whenever Crabbe is on his game, his teammates, particularly Spencer Dinwiddie, call him AC instead of Allen. AC was on full display on Thursday night in arguably his most complete performance as a Net.

Crabbe started red hot, hitting his first seven shots – including 6-for-6 from downtown – before missing on his final shot before halftime. Crabbe’s deft scoring touch continued in the final 24 minutes, adding another nine points. He was also impressive defensively as he helped hold Nicolas Batum to a cold shooting night (3-for-9) and added 8 boards.

Crabbe’s production in the second half was particularly noteworthy as he has been prone to some hot and cold games in the past. It hasn’t been uncommon to see him have a strong quarter or half before going quiet for the rest of game. On Thursday, he was in rhythm for all 48 minutes and the Nets were biggest benefactors as the Nets finish their five-game road trip with a win.

Owning the Glass

The last time these two teams faced each other on Feb. 22, the Hornets manhandled the Nets on rebounds – a 54-41 edge. Dwight Howard was the catalyst, grabbing an eye-popping 24 boards and dominating his matchup with Jarrett Allen. This time around, Brooklyn were able to limit his effectiveness (seven rebounds) – a significant factor in the result.

The Nets didn’t have a single player in double-digits rebounding and relied on a team effort instead. The team had six players with four or more boards in its win.

Bring Out the Reserves

When the Nets win ballgames, their bench usually plays an important role. Thursday night was no exception.

Brooklyn got key contributions all of the players who came off the bench against the Hornets as Caris LeVert (22 points), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (18), Joe Harris (11) were all in double-digit scoring figures. With Dinwiddie in foul trouble, LeVert’s night was especially important for the Nets as he also provided playmaking (eight assists) and rebounds (five).

Dante Cunningham had three points and four rebounds, but his physical brand of defense was pivotal on Howard. He was a big reason why Howard wasn’t able to get on the glass as much as the veteran consistently boxed him out. Brooklyn’s bench outscored the Hornets’ second unit 54 to 48.