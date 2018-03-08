Jeremy Lin: Brooklyn Nets Q & A

OAKLAND – Jeremy Lin still has a way to go in terms of returning to NBA action, but he certainly looked good in a shootaround session at ORACLE Arena prior to the Nets’ 114-101 loss. The 29-year-old has been rehabbing from his season-ending knee injury that he suffered at the beginning of the season, mostly working out of Fortius Sport & Health in Vancouver. BrooklynNets.com checked in on the guard to see how he’s progressing in his recovery as well as his thoughts on the season so far.

Here are His Thoughts:

How did it feel to get back to shooting on the court?

It felt good, I mean it wasn’t the first time, I’ve been doing it for a bit. It felt good to do it on an NBA floor [though].

How is your recovery going?

I feel really good. Still no setbacks, everything is going to plan – the time we set in the beginning. I really can’t complain, it’s been a lot smoother of a process than I anticipated.

And you’re still going back and forth between Vancouver and Brooklyn?

Pretty much, yeah. I met the team out here so I won’t be in Brooklyn for a little bit, but I still had the chance to check up on everybody.

What have you seen from the team lately?

We just have to close out games. It’s coming down to a couple of plays at the end [sighs]. It just comes down to a couple of details. The small little details – it can be a rebound here or a taking a shot here or not taking that shot. It could be moving the ball [better]. But it’s really just a couple of things down the stretch that are really coming down to us losing [games]. Guys have talked about it -- the coaching staff is working hard at it and the players are trying to make it work. We should be able to pull out a couple of close wins in the next week or two.

You’ve been mentioned a few times this season by the guys in the locker room, considering how young this roster is, are you giving them advice from afar?

Yeah it’s been hard, I’m not there day-to-day. I don’t get to talk to them as it happens but I definitely have conversations [with them] -- whether it’s through text or phone or when I see them in person. I have had a lot of conversations with a lot of people since I’ve been back over the past two days. Just kind of me telling them, this is what I see from a distance and hearing what they had to say. I wish I could be more of a part of it, but I have my own thing that I have to take care of right now.

Based on what you have heard, what would you say is the mood of the locker room right now?

Obviously, with losses they wear [on teams]. I think it’s been difficult with the losses, but I think guys are also understanding like ‘Dude, we’re right there.’ There’s a saying in the NBA, ‘Don’t get too high, don’t get too low.’ I think we’re kind of figuring that out right now. Let’s just stay even-keeled and stick with the gameplan – you never know when that breakthrough is going to come…I think that’s what everyone is working on. So I’m not too worried about the mood. Even last year, when things were tough, the mood was [OK] and that’s partially due to having good guys.