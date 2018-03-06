Brooklyn Nets Notebook: Insights ahead of game vs. Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO – The Nets (20-44) make their way to ORACLE Arena hoping to snap a three-game skid against the Warriors (49-14) – the defending NBA Champions.

Game Info: Nets vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET (TV: YES Network, Radio: WFAN)

Here’s What to Watch For:

Can Brooklyn Repeat What Worked vs. Warriors?

While the Nets lost the previous encounter between these two teams, it was one of their better performances of the season as they cut a 28-point deficit to just four in the 118-111 result. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson shot 5-of-14, but he was + 10 due to an all-around versatile performance – going for 16 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

One key difference in Tuesday’s game is Kevin Durant, who didn’t play in the previous matchup. The small forward is a nightmare for any team to guard, so the Nets will have to use a variety of looks to slow him down. Don’t be surprised if Kenny Atkinson uses four different players on him: Hollis-Jefferson, Dante Cunningham, DeMarre Carroll and Caris LeVert.

Can LeVert Build Off of a Career Night?

The second-year guard had one of the best nights of his young career, pouring in a career-high 27 points to go along with five assists and five boards. The key will be whether or not he can bring a hot hand into ORACLE Arena on Tuesday night.

Since his return from injury against the Bulls, LeVert has had some uneven performances. He was excellent against Cleveland and Los Angeles but struggled against Chicago and Sacramento – which is to be expected for a player who missed a stretch of games.

LeVert is often a tone-setter on both sides of the floor for Brooklyn, if he can remain hot in Oakland, the Nets could frustrate the Warriors.

"I think it is a big step for our young group. To try and finish some of these games." (@DeMarreCarroll1) pic.twitter.com/xfweB8wsld — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 6, 2018

Key Quotes:

Spencer Dinwiddie on how to slow down Warriors: “When the league figures it out, they’ll stop winning titles.”

Atkinson on what worked in the last Warriors game: “We shared the ball, I think we picked up our activity defensively. I think the mistake you [can] make against these guys is to be on your heels. I think you have to be proactive. We were more proactive defensively and we shared a little better.