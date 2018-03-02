Brooklyn Nets' Allen Crabbe Surprises Red Hook Initiative With Special Gift

Allen Crabbe found himself in an interesting predicament when he was traded from the Blazers to the Nets. Like many who move to New York City, he had to downsize in space a bit, which led to some tough choices about some of his personal items.

One of those items was a prized shuffleboard that was worth thousands of dollars. Crabbe debated about giving the item to a friend or a family member, but his mother came up with an idea that he really liked.

“I spoke with my Mom to see what to do with it and she came up with the idea of ‘You could donate it’ and I liked that idea,” Crabbe told BrooklynNets.com on Feb. 23. ”To be able to just give back. I feel like donating anything, money, shuffleboard or anything – just to be involved in the community is [important].”

So after doing some research with his agency, they narrowed down their choice to the Red Hook Initiative – a community group that is focused on empowering youths to reach their goals.

“I just wanted to donate to them and let someone else experience a fun game like this,” he said.

Crabbe was immediately impressed with the amount of collaboration that the teens have with each other, local community mentors and the teachers who work in the program. So after agreeing to donate the shuffleboard to the program, the 25-year-old stopped by for a visit. Needless to say, the group was appreciative of having a chance to meet the guard.

“It was awesome,” Taia Cruz, one of the teenagers at RHI, said. “It was a great opportunity because I get to expand and talk to him as a person who I’ve never met before. I always wanted to meet a basketball star.”

After meeting the teenagers, Crabbe was grilled in a Q and A session as he spent about 30 minutes answering questions about his all-time favorite basketball player to the differences between Portland and Brooklyn.

He also threw back some questions to the teenagers, wanting to learn about their experiences in the neighborhood. The guard was happy he got a chance to learn about the Red Hook community and interact with some teens from the area.

“A lot of people see us as just basketball players or people on TV, I just felt like it was a good opportunity to show my face in the community and interact with them for the time I was here,” Crabbe said. “I think it was a good idea that we came up with so I’m glad I did it.”

He added, “Sometimes we think that we’re regular individuals, or we see ourselves as regular individuals, but to other people that means a lot to them. Just this platform that we have, I just wanted to maximize that and do as much as I can in the community. I feel like it’s my duty."