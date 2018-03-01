Brooklyn Nets Notebook: Insights ahead of game vs. Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO -- Here’s what we learned after the Nets’ morning shootaround at the Golden 1 Center on Thursday.

Nets Remember Previous Kings Defeat Very Well

If there’s one result that Nets players and coaches wish they could have back, it’s their loss against the Kings on Dec. 22.

Brooklyn got off to a slow start in that game, finishing the first quarter in a 36-20 hole. Kenny Atkinson was critical of his team after the game.

“Giving up 36 points in the first quarter, they have good players on the other side and you can’t get in a hole like that,” Atkinson said. “It is a disappointment in our defense and our defensive mentality to start the game.”

It’s a defeat that still remains in the back of the Nets’ minds ahead of Thursday’s game.

“That was one of the games I felt we dropped the ball in, from a complete effort standpoint,” Spencer Dinwiddie said. “We can’t afford to do that against any team in this league.”

Brooklyn will be looking to avoid a season sweep at the hands of Sacramento on Thursday night.

Containing Z-Bo

Zach Randolph is defying Father Time in his 17th season as he continues to produce at a high rate – something the Nets learned to devastating effect in the previous game.

Randolph had 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists on a whopping 72.7 percent shooting against the Nets at Barclays Center earlier this season and he’s averaging 14.9 points, 7.0 rebounds in 26.5 minutes of action per game.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson acknowledged that the 36-year-old remains a challenge to defend, but he’s looking forward to trying to slow him down.

“If I’m on him, I’ll definitely make every basket he attempts tough for him,” Hollis-Jefferson said. “You got to just make him work. He’s a talented player, he’s been in the game for a long time.

“He knows how to score, in different ways so it’s just about making everything he does hard.”

Praise for Jarrett Allen

The 19-year-old is the midst of a strong run, averaging 11.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks on 63.9 percent shooting over his past five games. While Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson would like to see Allen’s rebounding and blocks improve, overall, he’s made an impression he’s made an impression on his coach and fellow players.

“The crazy part is he's only 19 years old,” Dinwiddie said. “He's extremely talented, there's no ceiling for his capability.”

He continued to explain, “He can shoot threes, he’s got low post moves and he can extend the court vertically. He’s a special player, special talent. I think he continues to bond on the court with everyone the more he plays.”