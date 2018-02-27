Brooklyn Nets Notebook: Insights ahead of game vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND – Less than 24 hours after ending an eight-game losing streak, the Nets (20-41) hope to build momentum when they face the Cavaliers (35-24) at Quicken Loans Arena.

Here’s What to Watch For:

Can the Nets Take Advantage of Cavs’ New-Look Roster?

Cleveland stunned the NBA by deciding to almost completely gut its roster on trade deadline – a move that is usually reserved for rebuilding teams, not contenders. Still, the team’s trades were important for a side that had issues with defense and athleticism.

At times, the new additions have paid off brilliantly as seen with the Cavaliers’ 121-99 win over the Celtics. But there have been times where it appears that the team isn’t completely in-sync and the Wizards and Spurs exploited that in their wins over Cleveland. Since the All-Star break, the Cavaliers have lost two of three games.

In order for Brooklyn to get a win, they’ll need to excel in two areas: Frustrating the home side early and beating their bench’s scoring production. The first factor is important because if the Nets can slow down the Cavs in the first half, it doesn’t allow their fans to get into the game early. The latter factor could also be significant as it’s been a while since Brooklyn’s bench, one of the team’s strong suits, has been at its best. Some of it is down to injuries and Joe Harris remains solid, but the Nets will need a good performance from its second unit to steal a win in Cleveland – a place they haven’t won in their last nine tries.

Will Brooklyn’s Backcourt Continue to Build Chemistry?

Despite failing to score many points, the Nets backcourt of Spencer Dinwiddie and D’Angelo Russell were the offensive catalysts of the team’s win on Monday night.

The pair combined for 17 assists on just three turnovers, which created opportunities for Brooklyn’s frontcourt of Allen Crabbe, DeMarre Carroll and Jarrett Allen. All three players had strong performances against the Bulls. Against the Cavs, the Nets will need Russell and Dinwiddie to get back to their best in scoring the ball.

The two guards combined for 15 points on just 4-for-15 shooting on Monday. While they were able to remain effective due to showing some great court vision, Brooklyn will need both to be at their best in Cleveland.

Jarrett Allen’s Growth as a Starter

Allen hasn’t looked back since being named as a starter on Jan. 30 against the Knicks. In 11 starts, the rookie is averaging 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks on an impressive 66.7 percent shooting.

There have been times where the still-lean Allen has been outmuscled in the post, but the 19-year-old hasn’t shied from challenges. His confidence continues to grow as the season progresses as seen with his eye-popping dunk over Lauri Markkanen. He almost appears to be motivated and inspired by pre-draft critics, who questioned his fire and passion.

It’s clear he has plenty of both – to Brooklyn’s benefit.