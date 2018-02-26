Brooklyn Nets Notebook: Insights ahead of game vs. Chicago Bulls

BROOKLYN -- Here’s what we learned from the Nets practice and shootaround over the weekend.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Caris LeVert Return

For the first time since Jan. 26, the Nets will have two of their top defenders back in action as Hollis-Jefferson and LeVert are available to play against the Bulls.

The Nets are 1-15 without Hollis-Jefferson and 0-5 without LeVert. Both players are excited to be back in the fold and they hope to help the Nets snap the team’s eight-game losing streak.

“Feels like a while,” Hollis-Jefferson said. “Watching everything that we’ve been going through, it’s been tough. Now that it’s here [his return to action], it feels good. It feels like the wait and everything that I’ve done, it’s all worth it.”

LeVert hopes that the combination of an almost healthy crowd and being back in Barclays Center will give Brooklyn a spark.

“It feels good to get back out there, especially at home in front of this good crowd,” LeVert said.

Can Nets Get Back on Track?

Brooklyn is winless in February and since the turn of the New Year, the team has won six of its last 24 games. With the Nets having a relatively young team, culture building is paramount for the locker room. Kenny Atkinson wants to make sure that his side is making progress this season and building positive momentum for the 2018-19 campaign.

“We’re in a downward trend right now and I think it’s so important that we get it back going this way,” Atkinson said on Friday pointing upwards. “I felt like it was trending that way most of the year, we’ve had a lot of good stretches, but we’ve hit this skid…We’ve got to do better. We’ve got to finish this season going up.”

Aside from injuries, which have obviously played a factor, the Nets haven’t been helped by the schedule lately. Since Jan. 1, the Nets have only played two teams that are currently out of playoff position in the Hawks and the Hornets. Going up against a struggling Chicago side (20-39) on Monday, Brooklyn has an opportunity to finally end its recent woes.

“Definitely a key game for us. They are an up and coming team, just like we are. They’ve had some tough losses, just like we have,” DeMarre Carroll explained on Friday. “They are coming into our home court so hopefully we can come out and compete at a high level. Get this win.”

Carroll added, “I know they are going to come in hungry. We got to treat them like we’re playing the Cavs or Toronto or any of those other teams. So we’ve got to come in with our hard hats and be ready to work. “

Will Brooklyn’s New Lineup Build on Promising Signs?

Against the Hornets, Atkinson unveiled a new starting five for Brooklyn, having Spencer Dinwiddie, D’Angelo Russell, Allen Crabbe, Carroll and Jarrett Allen open the game.

The group opened up strong in Charlotte, only trailing by two heading into halftime. Then the second half came and the Nets were unable to keep up with the home side, losing 111-96. With the same lineup expected to take the court against the Bulls, Brooklyn hopes to see improvement from the group.

Despite the result, Carroll believes there were a lot of positives from the new lineup.

“I think we came out with firepower, we didn’t get down 20 like we normally do. It was good.” Carroll said. “Of course with anything new, it’s going to take time. We can take a lot of positives from it. Having Spence and DLo, two ball handlers in there, it’s going to open up a lot of things for us.”