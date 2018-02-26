Nets-Bulls Postgame Quotes

Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, Brooklyn Nets

On the difference in the third quarter that turned the game around:

“I thought our defense was really good. I thought our activity was good. I thought we got into them. Spencer (Dinwiddie) starts the first play of the second half, gets the deflection, DeMarre (Carroll) gets the deny and we just kept getting stops and that’s the real story. I think defensively, really good game by us and then 31 assists on the offensive end. I thought we really shared it, really moved it around.”

On Rondae (Hollis-Jefferson) and Caris (LeVert):

“A little rusty, which is to be expected. They precipitated a few things and rushing but their athleticism obviously stands out. Their energy, how hard they play, just a big help to our bench, obviously a big help to our defense.”

On Allen Crabbe continuing his hot streak:

“What I’m most proud of, I just told our staff, he was really good defensively also. When I watch him now, you’re really not worried about him defensively. He’s fighting through screens, he’s breaking up passes and I think that’s been a while now. I’m just glad he’s starting to realize that he can do it on both ends. Then offensively he’s just ultra-aggressive. I still think he can add some things to his game, I still think he can drive it more to the rim with the shot he has, but excellent all-around game by Allen.”

Jarrett Allen

On his dunk:

“They were missing on the pick and roll, so I just tried to get out earlier and D’Lo (D’Angelo Russell) made the perfect pass to set me up.”

On what he did from there:

“I get juice. Everybody gets juice. You heard the crowd roar, the team, you can look at the bench. You saw the clip of it. They went crazy, so not only do I get juice, but everybody else does.”

On what the Nets did to start the third quarter:

“We tried to outrun them and play with more physicality. If you look, we scored a couple in a row to get ourselves going.”

On what the mood was like in the locker room after ending an eight-game losing streak:

“It was good. It’s always good to win the game, especially after an eight-game losing streak, so I think we have a lot of confidence right now.”

On how key it was having Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Caris LeVert back:

“It was good having them back, even off the court, like basketball aside, just having them play again, having our teammates healthy. They added a lot to the court today.”

On what kind of challenge the team will have tomorrow in Cleveland:

“It’s going to be a good challenge. They’re a younger team now. They’re running now. You’ve got to face LeBron (James), so that’s always going to be a challenge, but I think we’re up for it.”

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

On his first game back from injury:

“It felt good to be out there, compete, play with the guys. It was a little rough offensively for me. I got beat a couple times defensively, I guess that’s just me getting my feel back and touch and all that, so you know just working on it.”

On the mood in the locker room:

“It was good. It felt good to come out with the W but I feel like we had past problems where we would win and kind of just get overly excited. Even keel around here, focus on the next game. We have Cleveland tomorrow, get on the plane, watch some film and lock it in for the next task.”

On tomorrow’s game:

“It’s gonna be big. Everyone from the first to the 15th player, from the video guys to the head coach, we all gotta be locked in and focused doing our job, whether that’s setting up film and making sure it’s done right. I feel like we’ll be good.”

On if the team played better with him on the court:

“I’m going to say because my energy, my presence, being out there. Not necessarily shooting and doing everything else, but just my presence. They could touch me, give me a high five, 100 percent. And Caris (LeVert) too.”