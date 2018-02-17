Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie Makes Twitter Explode With Skills Challenge Win

Spencer Dinwiddie’s stunning rise continued with an unbelievable win in the 2018 Taco Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday Night.

Ironically, Dinwiddie appeared to be on the way out of the competition in the first round as he needed a late rally to beat Sacramento Kings’ guard Buddy Hield. After sneaking past the initial round, it was smooth sailing for the fourth-year guard as he beat the Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray on the next round before knocking out Lauri Markkanen in the Final.

Dinwiddie’s journey to Brooklyn has been well-documented. He was traded away by the Detroit Pistons and eventually cut by the Chicago Bulls, before spending some time in the G League. He signed with Nets on Dec. 2016. He hasn’t looked back since and he introduced himself to a international audience on Saturday.

Here’s The Best Reactions:

SPENCER DINWIDDIE IS THE MOST SKILLED PLAYER ON THE PLANET — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) February 18, 2018

Spencer Dinwiddie was playing in the G League with the Windy City Bulls like 15 months ago. Now he's a standout performer for the Nets and just won the Taco Bell Skills Challenge. — Ridiculous Upside (@RidicUpside) February 18, 2018

Like this if you think Spencer Dinwiddie is better than Lebron James and Michael Jordan combined — Hot Takes (@RealestNYRFan) February 18, 2018

Spencer Dinwiddie is the best player in the nba if we're being honest pic.twitter.com/qMEOy5d8ZO — Eli Gordon (@EliGordonn) February 18, 2018

Considering I didn't even know Spencer Dinwiddie was even here this weekend, so for him to win the Skills Challenge is probably a thing of note. — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) February 18, 2018

Look at who's second on Twitter's trending topics #Nets pic.twitter.com/v54cvVTreB — Alex Labidou (@LabidouA) February 18, 2018

And Dinwiddie's teammates also showed some love:

Yeaaaaaaaa Spence!!! — Quincy Acy (@QuincyAcy) February 18, 2018