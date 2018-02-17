Headline

Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie Makes Twitter Explode With Skills Challenge Win

Dinwiddie lit social media on fire with his upset win of the Skills Challenge
Posted: Feb 17, 2018

Spencer Dinwiddie’s stunning rise continued with an unbelievable win in the 2018 Taco Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday Night.

Ironically, Dinwiddie appeared to be on the way out of the competition in the first round as he needed a late rally to beat Sacramento Kings’ guard Buddy Hield. After sneaking past the initial round, it was smooth sailing for the fourth-year guard as he beat the Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray on the next round before knocking out Lauri Markkanen in the Final.

Dinwiddie’s journey to Brooklyn has been well-documented. He was traded away by the Detroit Pistons and eventually cut by the Chicago Bulls, before spending some time in the G League. He signed with Nets on Dec. 2016. He hasn’t looked back since and he introduced himself to a international audience on Saturday.

Here’s The Best Reactions:

And Dinwiddie's teammates also showed some love:

