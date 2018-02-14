Indiana Pacers 108-103 Brooklyn Nets: Three Takeaways

BROOKLYN – The All-Star break comes at just about the right time for the struggling Nets (19-40).

Brooklyn’s defensive lapses cost it dearly in a late collapse to Indiana (33-25) in a 108-103 result. It’s the seventh loss in a row for Kenny Atkinson and his team and the upcoming eight-day stretch without a game offers some much-needed respite from the recent struggles.

The Nets were assertive from the start and finally looked to have moved on from their recent issues with giving up big leads in the first half. The team took a six-point heading into the fourth quarter, but then fell behind quickly as it allowed a 28-18 run in the final 12 minutes. Once again, Brooklyn’s inability to play consistently over four quarters proved backbreaking.

“We couldn’t stop them [in the fourth quarter],” Atkinson said after the defeat. “Defense again was our Achilles heel. Thirty-five points [in the fourth quarter] is just too many. I just felt like they got too many easy baskets, too many easy looks. There were too many breakdowns.”

He added, “Until we fix up our defense, it’s going to be tough to get a W. That’s the way it is.”

Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 25 points, while Allen Crabbe’s strong play has extended to a fourth-straight game as he had 24 points and eight rebounds.

The Nets finish their season series against the Indiana Pacers with an unwelcomed four-game sweep. They return to action in Charlotte on Feb. 22 as they face the Hornets at the Spectrum Center.

Here’s Three Observations from the Loss:

Strong Start, Poor Finish

The Nets did everything right – until the fourth quarter.

When Brooklyn entered the final 12 minutes of the game holding on to a 79-73 lead, it looked as if its six-game skid might be coming to an end. Then two former Nets, Thaddeus Young and Bojan Bogdanovic, came back to haunt Brooklyn.

The pair combined for 14 points as they sparked a 35-24 fourth quarter. It’s another painful outcome for Atkinson’s side as his team had held Oladipo, a player who dominated in earlier meetings between these teams, to just 37.5 percent shooting. The team also started assertively to address one of its biggest problems of the season: Slow starts.

For just the second time in 10 games, the Nets entered the second quarter with a lead. The last time they held a lead after the opening 12 minutes was against the Lakers on Feb. 2 in a 102-99 loss. Their last win came against the Sixers on Jan. 31 – a game where they trailed by just four after the first quarter. In the eight other losses, the Nets often entered the second half having to overcome large deficits.

Hopefully, after playing a season-high 16 games in January and seven games in February, the upcoming break will help in solving some of the Nets’ uneven efforts.

Crabbe is For Real

After months of struggling to find consistency, Crabbe is starting to emerge as a much-needed leading offensive option for the Nets. It’s a welcome development for Atkinson and his players, despite the team’s recent woes.

Crabbe finished the game shooting 9-of-16, including hitting 45.4 percent from downtown. He also added eight rebounds, continuing his improvement in that side of his game as well. In his past four games, the 25-year-old is averaging 25.3 points, 5.5 rebounds while shooting an impressive 50 percent from the floor. That’s a significant improvement from January where he averaged 12 points on 35.6 percent shooting. The guard hopes to remain on fire after the break

“Over the break, just come back and reenergize and continue to pick up where I left off,” he said.

DLo Shows Improvement

Russell came into the game averaging 12.4 points on 37.8 percent shooting in his last 10 games. Against the Pacers on Wednesday, his strong second and third quarters were a big reason why the Nets took a lead into the fourth.

The third-year guard had just two points after the first quarter, but then poured 14 points and seven assists in the following two quarters. He would finish the game with 18 points and nine assists on 50 percent shooting and only giving up one turnover – a number that will likely make Atkinson happy.

How Russell plays after the break will be pivotal for the Nets. Before his injury on Nov. 11, he was averaging 20.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds. In the final 23 games, he has a chance to get back to playing consistently at his best. Nights like Wednesday show that he isn’t far away from reaching that level.