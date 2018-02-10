New Orleans Pelicans 138-128 Brooklyn Nets (2OT): Three Takeaways

BROOKLYN – Down 28 points in third quarter, the Nets (19-38) gave everything they had to force two overtimes. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough in a heartbreaking 138-128 loss.

Anthony Davis’ dominant performance paced the visitors as he had 44 points, 17 rebounds, six steals and three blocks. Allen Crabbe continues his recent uptick with another strong performance, scoring 28 points and hitting eight threes.

Brooklyn trailed 86-59 with 6:59 remaining in the third quarter, but appeared to be sparked by three-straight three-pointers by Crabbe. The team cut the deficit to just 15 points heading in the fourth. In the final 12 minutes, the Nets appeared to feed off of the energy from the 16,572 fans in attendance at Barclays Center. The home side pulled off an incredible 31-16 run, capped by a game-tying three-pointer from Crabbe to force overtime.

The Nets took a 122-118 lead in the first overtime, but they couldn’t hold on to the lead as the Pelicans were able to force another quarter. In the second quarter, it was all New Orleans as the visitors went on a 14-4 run. Kenny Atkinson appreciated the home side’s late effort, even if he admits the team has to improve its first half performances.

“It’s just too many times we’ve gotten into a big hole,” Atkinson said after the game. “I love to talk about the positive, I love the comeback, I loved our spirit in the second half, how competitive we are. Just mystified how the first half was completely different.”

He added, “I’m proud of the way we kept together. We stuck together and really competed and made it a heck of a game.”

Brooklyn is now in a five-game skid heading into game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

Davis, Rondo Run Riot

Brooklyn struggled all night in handling Davis’ all-around game as the Pelicans star appeared to score at will from both inside the post and the perimeter. Still, it was the play of Rondo in the first half that might have had the biggest effect on the result.

The last time these two teams played, Rondo got whatever he wanted in the passing lanes as he broke the Pelicans’ all-time assists record with 25 assists. On Saturday, the veteran guard had a triple-double -- going for 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Rondo was almost unstoppable in the first half, using backcuts and isos to get to the rim at will. He finished the opening 24 minutes with 16 points, seven assists on 80 percent shooting.

In the second half and overtime, the Nets were able to slow down Rondo, yet that just opened up more opportunities for Davis and Jrue Holiday, with the latter scoring 18 of his 22 points after halftime.

Early Poor Shot Selection Costs Nets

Brooklyn shot just 37.5 percent from the floor and appeared to be over-reliant on shooting from downtown, hitting just four out of 14 attempts. Between the poor shooting and a 19-10 disparity on rebounds, the home team fell behind 34-22 after the opening 12 minutes.

The Nets managed to slightly improve their shooting in the second quarter, yet they still fell behind by 20 heading into the break. This has been a problem that has been crippling for the Nets all season. Brooklyn is second in the league in clutch games (36), games that are within five points in the final five minutes of a game, but has only won 38.9 of those situations. A lot of the times, it comes down to a rally that falls just shot – similar to Saturday’s result.

Crabbe Sparks Nets Guards

Crabbe got off to a slow start as he finished the first half shooting 2-of-9, including just 27 percent from downtown. It was a completely different story in the second half.

Picking up from where he left off in Detroit, where Crabbe scored a career-high 34 points, the guard couldn’t be contained in the third and fourth quarters. The 25-year-old scored 17 points in those two quarters, hitting 6-of-9 from his attempts – including five threes. His strong performance appeared to ignite Spencer Dinwiddie and D’Angelo Russell as well as the pair had 26 points in the third and fourth quarter as well.

When Crabbe received the ball from DeMarre Carroll with 12.9 seconds remaining and the Nets down three, it almost felt like the entire stadium knew his shot from downtown would go in. That’s how confident he was playing.

“I just feel like my teammates are finding me, putting me in good situations, good opportunities,” Crabbe said. “I’m getting good looks. They’re screening for me well, finding me in transition.

“Like you said, you’ve just got to keep shooting the ball regardless. Coach tells me if you get 15 threes up, who cares. Just keep shooting. That’s what I’m doing and the ball is going in for me right now.”

Crabbe finishes with eight threes, helping Brooklyn tie its franchise record of 21 made three-pointers.