Brooklyn Nets Notebook: Insights ahead of game vs. New Orleans Pelicans

BROOKLYN – Here’s what we learned after the Nets afternoon practice at HSS Training Center on Friday.

Welcome Dante

Dante Cunningham’s arrival in Brooklyn didn’t blow up Twitter or lead Sports Center, but Kenny Atkinson is excited about the addition of the veteran forward.

“He’s guy [who] I love his toughness,” Atkinson said. “I think he’ll add to our toughness [and] he’s versatile. He can play four and three or both. It just gives us a little more depth.”

He added, “I think it makes us a little bit better. At the end of the day, it didn’t make the headlines, but I’ve always respected how he’s played.”

One interesting fact is that current Nets general manager Sean Marks actually played with Cunningham in Portland for the 2010-11 season. So Marks was able to give Atkinson some unique perspective on the Nets’ new addition. The GM described the 30-year-old as a quiet, but fiercely competitive guy who is a great locker room presence.

After a few recent losses, Atkinson acknowledged that the young Nets need more veteran leadership on the court. Cunningham should be able to help DeMarre Carroll and Quincy Acy in giving another experienced voice in the locker room. Joe Harris was one of several players who think Cunningham will be a good fit.

“He’s a veteran player, he seems like he knows how to play the right way,” Harris said. “Seems like a real unselfish player – a smart player. I mean he adds a little bit of size that we need -- strength down low where he’s able to defend fours and fives. He’s able to stretch the floor a little bit and knock down corner threes.”

Cunningham shot 39 percent from behind the arc last season and is currently hitting 32.4 percent from downtown in the 2017-18 campaign.

D’Angelo Russell’s Adjustment

Despite showing promising signs, Russell is still working his way back into form. The third-year guard admitted that his adjustment to coming off the bench has been difficult at times.

“Super adjustment, I’ve never been in that position so it’s new to me.” Russell said before explaining. “It’s a lot that goes into it. The preparation that goes into it. When you start a game, you know when you’re coming out at this time or you’re controlling whatever may be. As far as playing with the second unit, there’s a lot that goes into that.”

Russell averaged 20.9 points, 5.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds on 46.3 percent shooting as a starter. Prior to his injury on Nov. 11, it appeared as if he was starting to gel with his new teammates before being sidelined for 32 games. Since his return, he’s been averaging 8.6 points, 2.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds on 34 percent shooting in 10 appearances as a reserve.

There’s been flashes of brilliance, like his game against Philadelphia where he had 22 points and five assists in 17 minutes. And there’s been some concerning signs, like his six turnovers in Detroit on Feb. 7. Atkinson revealed that he’d like to see improvement from Russell in keeping the ball.

“Yeah, he’s got to tighten it up,” Atkinson said before adding. “He’s going to get there. I’m confident. I know he’s a little frustrated right now, but I think we knew this was going to take time.”

The Nets’ head coach acknowledged that he wants to tweak his rotations to get Russell going. He admitted that with injuries to Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Acy, it’s resulted in a few new faces, like James Webb III, getting more minutes. That affects the on the floor chemistry and can result in turnovers and poor shot selection.

“He’s played basically with that second unit, we have to figure out how to get him with that first unit a bit more. Because his minutes with the first unit were pretty good,” Atkinson said. “We have to balance that a little better. We’re a little depleted on that second unit.

“Somehow we have to figure how to get him in there [playing with the first unit], it will help him out.”

Nets Hope to Avoid a Repeat Performance vs. New Orleans

The last time these two teams faced, it was ugly showing for Brooklyn in the Bayou. At Barclays Center, Atkinson and his players are aiming for a better outcome.

The Nets lost 128-113 in a game that was worse than the final score indicated. DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo were all dominant at the Smoothie King Center. While Cousins is out for the season with a torn ACL, the Pelicans (28-26) remain dangerous as they acquired the sharp-shooting big man Nikola Mirotic to help fill the void.

The Montenegrin–Spanish player has struggled in his first three games with his new team, averaging 11.5 points, 7.5 rebounds on 38 percent shooting, but it’s only a matter of time before he gets back to his best. Harris hopes that the competitive spirit shown in Detroit carries over into Saturday’s game.

“We did not play well the last time we were down there [in New Orleans],” Harris said. “Obviously, they are a little short-handed, but they did pick up Mirotic, who is a good acquisition for them. He’s a difficult matchup at the four spot because of his ability to stretch the floor, knock down shots and just create stuff offensively.”

Harris added, “So we’re hoping, we’re trying to build off of the competitive play that we had in Detroit. Even though we came up short, I felt we did a good job of competing throughout, we just needed to do a better job of taking care of the ball.

“That was a point of emphasis today and will be a point of emphasis moving forward tomorrow.”

Projected Starters: Dinwiddie, Crabbe, Carroll, Acy, Allen

Injuries: Caris LeVert (right knee sprain) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (right groin sprain) are OUT.