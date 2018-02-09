Nets Players Join in on NBA FIT Week Activity Day

The Brooklyn Nets celebrated NBA FIT Week with a pair of youth activity events.

Jahlil Okafor and Quincy Acy were joined by members of the Brooklynettes dance team and former world champion boxer Yuri Foreman for an activity day with 50 children ages 8-13 at Wyckoff Community Center in Boerum Hill. The kids rotated stations, taking part in boot camp, dance class, yoga, and boxing instruction and participation.

“Learning different ways to be healthy,” said Okafor. “It’s not necessarily running, jogging, doing jumping jacks. We have a yoga station here, we have boxing, we have dancing.”

In addition, the Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy hosted a clinic for 200 kids at PS 105 in Sunset Park.

NBA FIT is the league’s comprehensive health and wellness program that encourages physical activity and healthy living for children and families through programs, events, and products.

“To be active, I think that’s the most important thing,” said Acy. “Staying fit, staying active is a healthy part of living.”