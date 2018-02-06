Trade to Brooklyn Nets a quick turnaround for Rashad Vaughn

One arena, two games, two different teams.

Two days after playing against the Brooklyn Nets for the Milwaukee Bucks, Rashad Vaughn was back at Barclays Center, this time in the home locker room as the newest Net.

With the Bucks remaining in town to play the Knicks on Tuesday night, Vaughn took advantage of the opportunity to visit his agency on Monday. That's where he was when he got the news that he was headed to the Nets along with a future second-round pick in exchange for center Tyler Zeller.

"I'm just happy for a new opportunity," said Vaughn. "To be able to come here, great group of guys. Young team."

Vaughn was Milwaukee's first-round draft pick in 2015, No. 17 overall. He becomes the fourth member of that first-round class on the current roster, along with D'Angelo Russell (No. 2), Jahlil Okafor (No. 3) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (No. 23). He also becomes the 10th Net on the 15-man roster aged 25 or younger with the exit of the 28-year-old Zeller.

Vaughn and Hollis-Jefferson went through pre-draft workouts together in the spring of 2015 and roomed together at the NBA combine.

"Just a group of young guys," said Vaughn. "You can see the future here and you can look at the organization, what they're doing with the practice facility. It's a bright future. They've made a lot of trades. They've got Jahlil here. Rondae being here. I've known him. We worked out for the draft together. I'm pretty familiar with a lot of guys."

Vaughn played 133 games for the Bucks over two-and-a-half seasons, averaging 3.1 points and shooting 31 percent from 3-point range in 12.3 minutes per game. He had a career-high 22 points against the Nets in the second game of the 2016-17 season.

"I think I can come in and help in a lot of different ways," said Vaughn. "Spreading the floor. Making plays with teammates. I can also get down on the defensive end."

Zeller had signed with the Nets as a free agent prior to this season. The sixth-year pro made 33 starts, played in 42 games, and averaged 7.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 54.6 percent from the field, a shade shy of his single-season career-high rate.

"Tyler was great," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "Great professional. Great for our culture. I thought he played his role. Did an excellent job with the role that we asked. Loved being around him. Glad he's going to a situation with a good team. Good opportunity there. Playoff team. He'll help them.

"Rashad, obviously we've got to get to know him better. He's had a couple of good games against us, I know that. It will take some time to get with our coaches and figure out where he is."