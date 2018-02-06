Nets-Rockets Postgame Quotes

Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, Brooklyn Nets

On how the Nets played and competed tonight:

“I think we competed better than we did against Milwaukee. We never found a solution to stop them, obviously. They made a lot of tough shots. For them, we limited their 3-point attempts. Instead of shooting 50 – what’d they have, 33? – so that was good. We did a decent job keeping them off the free-throw line, but it’s pick your poison with them so we never really found a solution to stop them.”

On the impact Caris LeVert’s injury had on the team:

“I think it moved all of us. I think we’re all affected, but we’re professionals and guys moved on, it’s just we obviously missed Caris the player. He was playing really well, so that was a big blow.”

On what led to the Rockets’ run in the second half:

“I think they had three-of-four threes in that stretch, I could be wrong. I do think we did a good job contesting on a lot of them and I felt like a fair amount of the threes were off-the-dribble threes. We switched on them, and they lined us up and I thought we had a hand and then I thought their switching bothered us. I thought we got into one-on-one play and we couldn’t score and they come down and obviously they have some great players that make plays. Obviously our bench struggled tonight, and we got some new guys out there and it’s gonna take a while for them to get their rhythm together. And Quincy (Acy) being out kind of shifts everything around a little bit, and that group has not played a lot together. So, not making an excuse, but makes it a little more difficult against a great team like that.”

Jahlil Okafor

On if they were able to regain a high competitive level even in a loss:

“Oh, we definitely competed. I think everybody across the roster played extremely hard. The Rockets are an extremely tough team to beat. Their dynamic was a challenge for us but I do think everybody did compete tonight. ”

On what makes the Rockets such a difficult team to play:

“How they move the ball and they have arguably one of the best players in the league in James Harden and then Chris Paul. They just have a lot of talent and they shoot so many three’s at a very high percentage. It was such a fast game. They’re very difficult.”

On what they plan to do to slow down the Pistons’ front court in tomorrow’s game:

“I don’t know. I’m not sure. We’re just going to go out there and compete. I’m excited to get out there. You know they just added Blake (Griffin) but we had some success against that team like a week or two weeks ago. So we’ll try to go out there and compete with those guys and try to come out with a ‘W.’”

D'Angelo Russell

On what makes Houston so tough:

“You’ve just got to compete. You know, hold your ground, one-on-one matchups got to be there, the rotation’s got to be there. They take advantage of every mental lapse.”

On whether they got back to the competing level they want to be at:

“Yeah, I think we did a great job as a team and making them work. They’ve got some All-Star caliber guys over there, so making it as tough as we can is the objective.”

On how to carry this on to tomorrow:

“Just competing. I feel like we’re at our best when we’re competing and we’re taking it to that team instead of being on our heels.”

On whether Caris LeVert going down had an impact on the Rockets’ run:

“It’s easy to say that. You can easily say it’s not, but it’s just the swing of the game. The game is played by runs and they definitely had a run and it separated at the end.”