Spencer Dinwiddie Chosen to Participate in 2018 Taco Bell Skills Challenge

BROOKLYN (February 1, 2018) – Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has been chosen to participate in the 2018 Taco Bell Skills Challenge as part of NBA All-Star Weekend, held February 16-18 in Los Angeles. The Taco Bell Skills Challenge will take place on Saturday, February 17, at Staples Center and be aired on TNT and ESPN Radio at 8 p.m. ET. All-Star Saturday Night also includes the JBL Three-Point Contest and Verizon Slam Dunk.

Dinwiddie will become the fourth Net to participate in the skills challenge, joining Jason Kidd (2003, 2008), Devin Harris (2009) and Deron Williams (2012). Kidd won the event in its inaugural season in 2003.

The three-round, obstacle-course competition, which tests dribbling, passing, agility and three-point-shooting skills, will feature a head-to-head, bracket-style tournament format. The four big men will be on one side of the bracket and the four guards will be on the other side of the bracket. First-round matchups will be announced at a later date.

A native of Los Angeles, Dinwiddie has appeared in 51 games (41 starts) for the Nets this season, averaging 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 28.4 minutes per contest (all career highs). He currently ranks 14th in the NBA in assists per game among qualifying players.

Dinwiddie, who has four double-doubles on the season, has tallied 20-plus points in a team-high 13 games. The guard has also recorded seven games with double-digit assists, including a career-high 13 dishes vs. San Antonio on January 17. He currently ranks fourth in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.04) among qualifying players.

The University of Colorado product has also been big down the stretch this season for Brooklyn, connecting on seven field goals to tie or take the lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter or overtime, which marks the most such field goals in the league for any player this season.

Taco Bell Skills Challenge Rules Two players compete simultaneously on identical courses and the fastest finisher reaches the next round. In the first round, the eight players are paired to participate in four head-to-head competitions. The four winners advance to the second round, where two more head-to-head showdowns determine the two finalists.

Below is the roster for the 2018 Taco Bell Skills Challenge.

2018 TACO BELL SKILLS CHALLENGE PARTICIPANTS

Player Team Pos. Ht. Wt. Spencer Dinwiddie Brooklyn Nets G 6-6 200 Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers C 7-0 250 Al Horford Boston Celtics F/C 6-10 245 Lauri Markkanen Chicago Bulls F 7-0 230 Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz G 6-3 215 Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets G 6-4 207 Kristaps Porzingis New York Knicks F/C 7-3 240 Lou Williams LA Clippers G 6-1 175

NBA All-Star 2018 in Los Angeles will bring together some of the most talented and passionate players in the league’s history for a global celebration of the game. The 67th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, February 18, at Staples Center, will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages. TNT will televise the All-Star Game for the 16th consecutive year, marking Turner Sports’ 33rd year of NBA All-Star coverage. Staples Center will also host Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars on Friday, February 16, and State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, February 17. The NBA All-Star Practice, NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles, Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars Practice and NBA G League International Challenge presented by Kumho Tire will take place at Verizon Up Arena at Los Angeles Convention Center.