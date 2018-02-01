Nets-76ers Postgame Quotes

Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, Brooklyn Nets

On the key to tonight’s victory:

“We’ve got guys with a lot of pride and I think they always seem to bounce back after a tough loss or a poor performance quite honestly. Tonight I thought all the things we talked about pregame, you know we were more competitive, more together, did a good job sharing the ball. I thought the defense in the second half was really the difference. I think we held them to 23 and 20. We put them on the free throw line 20 times in the first half so we limited that. It was really the defense, the story of the game in the second half. And obviously we shot the ball well, that helps.”

On D’Angelo Russell’s performance:

“Very encouraging. And again, you can still see some rust. You know in the beginning he had a few turnovers but great he got his rhythm. Listen, I give him credit. He really pushed to play. I can’t tell you how many times he told us after the game he’s feeling great, at this point he’s feeling great. So he really pushed to play and glad for us that he did play.”

On Russell being aggressive and having success compared to last night:

“Yeah, that’s fair. That’s why you do have to have a long-term approach. If you looked at the Knicks game, you’d be like man he’s struggling, like I said after the game. But he did try some things. At the end of the day, that’s who he is. He’s an aggressive player with the ball. He tried it against the Knicks, didn’t work. Tonight he’s was obviously much, much better. I think that’s part of that catching your rhythm, you’ve got to have some failures. But again, I thought his catching was good, I thought his defense was good, just overall looks like he’s moving really well. I was debating there do we get him in at the end of the game there but that unit out there was rolling. I thought about needing him at the end of the game, we’re going to need another ball handler, but lucky we made some plays and finished it out.”

Jarrett Allen

On tonight’s win:

“It was a huge win. We went on a little losing streak, so finally to come back home and get a win like this means a lot.”

On what the key was for him:

“Having that grit and tenacity – just never give up.”

On whether he has improved in his own mind in the last month:

“It’s the consistency. So if you’re ever having a good stretch of games, just putting game after game together.”

On what he needs to do when going up against talented players:

“If you look at the last two weeks, we’ve been going against some of the best players in the NBA – (Andre) Drummond and Giannis (Antetokounmpo). Now we’re here so I’m just trying to use my agility against all these stronger people.”

On whether he learns from these other guys when facing them: “You always have to be ready. Some players you can go off of them a little bit, but All-Stars you have to always be ready.”

Jahlil Okafor

On competing against your former team:

“It was a lot of fun, just to see all those guys. You get really used to being with them every day and I haven’t seen them in a month and a half to two months so it was good to see them and obviously we came out with a W so that felt great.”

On the Nets finding their competitive spirit:

“I think the last few games we’ve been finding ourselves down a lot in the 1st quarter so I think this game we were able to come out right away and compete and not try to play catch up the entire game and in the second half we stopped fouling. We sent them to the free throw line a lot in the first half and we were able to fix that in the second half.”

On what was said in the locker room:

“We just knew that we needed to win. We lost last night to the Knicks and we know we were desperate for a win and we were able to come out and execute and pull it out.”

On if Joel Embiid contributed to picking up fouls early:

“I don’t know what it was. Only one was on (Joel) Embiid another was an offensive foul but it happens sometimes.”