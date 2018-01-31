Philadelphia 76ers 108-116 Brooklyn Nets: Three Takeaways

BROOKLYN – This is what Nets fans have been waiting for.

For the first time this season, Brooklyn (19-33) got a glimpse of what its team can be if both Spencer Dinwiddie and D’Angelo Russell are on the top of their games. After the team’s 116-108 victory against the 76ers (24-24), it could be summed up in one word: Devastating.

Dinwiddie led the Nets with 27 points and four assists while Russell added 22 points, five rebounds, three assists in just 17 minutes. Joel Embiid paced the visitors with 29 points and 14 rebounds.

For a Brooklyn side that had won just three out of its last 10 games, this was a much-needed result for Kenny Atkinson and his players. Tensions had been high during its previous four-game skid -- especially in Minnesota and New York -- so to get some positivity back into the locker room in front of a packed crowd at Barclays Center is significant.

“We just knew we needed to win,” former Sixer Jahlil Okafor said. “We lost last night to the Knicks and we know we were desperate for a win and we were able to execute and pull it out.”

Here’s Three Observations From the Win:

The Dinwiddie and Russell Show

Russell’s brilliance started in the second quarter as he went 4-for-5 to get 10 points. That appeared to spark Dinwiddie to show what he could do when he was on the floor, as he matched his teammate’s total when he came on to replace Russell in the second quarter.

“I think our whole team feeds off of [the] positive play and the momentum that he created,” Dinwiddie said.

Yet, what made the final totals of both players so exciting was the different methods they used to get their points.

Russell was most effective in getting buckets from the midrange while Dinwiddie thrived in slashing to the basket – as evidenced by going 13-of-15 from the line. Both showed their potential from behind the arc as they combined to go 4-for-9 from downtown.

For months, fans have wondered if both can be effective in the same game and if both can ever play together. Wednesday was the first time that both scored 20 in a game together. The pair might only have played in small spurts together on the court, but they showed glimpses of why they could potentially succeed together.

“I just think you’re going to start seeing what they [the Nets Front Office] envisioned Jeremy and DLo to be like,” Dinwiddie explained. “I can’t predict the future, nor am I Jeremy Lin, I’m just saying more than likely that two-guard tag team that y’all keep talking about is probably what they going to try to do.”

For Russell, it was definitely a big step forward for the third year guard. While he’s shown positive things in his previous five games on the court, this was the first game where he shined in both halves. Atkinson praised his performance after the game.

“Listen, I give him credit: He really pushed to play [tonight],” the head coach said after the game. “I can’t tell you how many times he told us after the [Knicks] game that he’s feeling great [and] at this point, he’s feeling great.

“So he really pushed to play and glad for us that he did play.”

Jarrett Allen Continues to Impress

Another start, another strong performance for Allen, who might be starting to solidify his grip on the role.

After having a solid offensive performance against the Knicks on Tuesday night, Allen showed that his concentration on the defensive end hasn’t waned in his new role. The rookie had 12 rebounds and two blocks to go along with his 16 points on 83 percent shooting.

Still, the most impressive aspect of Allen’s performance was on offense. Up against one of the NBA’s elite defenders in Joel Embiid, the 19-year-old was never short on confidence. He appeared to show off some low post moves and spins that he hadn’t previously shown on the NBA level. Atkinson admits that he is very excited by Allen’s immense potential.

“It’s funny with the really good ones you know right away,” Atkinson said in describing Allen. “He’s got a maturity about him that most 20 year olds don’t have.”

He added, “As he gets stronger, he’s going to be really good.”

Nets Respond to Atkinson's Call to Raise Their Game

Brooklyn was coming off of three-straight double-digit losses and it would have been very easy for the team to cave in against a team that wasn’t a good matchup on paper. The Nets’ players deserve a ton of credit for going back to what worked best for them earlier in the season: Playing a high-tempo offense and making key defensive stops needed.

“We’ve got guys with a lot of pride and I think they always seem to bounce back after a tough loss or a poor performance quite honestly,” Atkinson said. “Tonight, I thought all the thing we talked about pregame, you know we were more competitive, more together and did a good job of sharing the ball.

“I thought the defense in the second half was really the difference.”