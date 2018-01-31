Preview: Brooklyn Nets Return Home To Face Philadelphia Sixers In Season Series Opener

BROOKLYN -- The Nets (18-33) return to Barclays Center to host the 76ers as they hope for better fortunes after a tough five-game road trip.

Brooklyn is currently on a four-game losing streak, with its past three results all being double-digit defeats. Still, Philadelphia is a difficult matchup for Kenny Atkinson’s side.

Led by first-time All-Star Joel Embiid, the Sixers likely have the NBA’s largest starting five with the shortest player being Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot at 6-foot-6. The Nets have had trouble defending teams that go big all season, so the home side will have to get back to their basics if they want to win the opening game of the season series against their division rivals.

Here are Three Things to Watch For:

Key Matchup: Spencer Dinwiddie vs. Ben Simmons

At 6-foot-6, Dinwiddie is one of the league’s tallest point guards, but he faces the league’s biggest point guard in Simmons on Wednesday.

Simmons came into the league listed as a 6-foot-10 forward, a classification he bristled at before being officially labelled in his desired spot. So far, the 21-year-old has excelled as a rookie playmaker as he’s averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He’s currently the favorite to win Rookie of the Year.

Dinwiddie will look to get back to his best after some inconsistent performances as he’s averaging 12 points, 6.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds on 45 percent shooting in his last five games. Since his strong showing in Detroit on Jan 21, where he shot 9-for-13, his shooting percentages have been up and down.

In order for Dinwiddie to slow Simmons down, he’ll have to keep him away from the easy layups where the Sixers’ guard scores most of his baskets. Simmons has yet to make a three in the NBA, which is stunning considering the position he plays. Brooklyn has to force Simmons to shoot from distance to boost its chance of winning.

Which Center Will Cement a Starting Spot?

Atkinson surprised a few observers by changing his starting lineup and giving Jarrett Allen his first-ever start in the NBA. The coach revealed that he is giving an opportunity to both the rookie and Jahlil Okafor to essentially compete for the starting center spot with their play on the court.

Tuesday’s result provided an odd twist. Allen, who is normally known for his defense and rebounding, shined on offensive with 12 points on 6-for-6 shooting, while Okafor, a player who has called to improve on defense and rebounding, excelled on the glass with 13 rebounds. Wednesday continues Atkinson’s evaluation process.

Whichever center proves to be more versatile will likely have a better shot at getting starts.

Can Brooklyn Finish January on a Positive?

It was a grueling period for the Nets as they will have played in a season-high 16 games this month after Wednesday’s clash. The team has gone 5-9 and would clearly like to enter February on a high note. Beating Philadelphia would give Atkinson to build on.

The Nets have yet to win an Atlantic Division game (0-9) this season and securing a result would give the team a much-needed morale boost.

Projected Starters: Dinwiddie, Crabbe, Carroll, Acy, Allen

Injuries: D'Angelo Russell (return from injury management) is PROBABLE. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (right groin strain) and Caris LeVert (sore left groin) are OUT.