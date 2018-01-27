Brooklyn Nets 97-111 Minnesota Timberwolves: Three Takeaways

MINNEAPOLIS – Another poor opening quarter proved costly for the Nets (18-32) as they couldn’t overcome a large deficit in a 111-97 defeat to the Timberwolves at Target Center.

The undermanned visitors shot a poor 33 percent in the first 12 minutes, failing behind 30-11. However, the young team wouldn’t cave in, even after going down as much as 26 points. Head coach Kenny Atkinson was appreciative of the fight shown by his team, who were down three key contributors, to get the game close as 58-51 in the second half.

“Guys were a little fatigued, this was a tough road trip,” Atkinson said after the game. “I’m glad we didn’t give in; this team doesn’t give in”

D’Angelo Russell (injury management), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (right groin strain) were ruled out prior to the game, while Caris LeVert was a game-time scratch due to a sore left groin. This was an emotional game for Brooklyn as it battled back several times in the second half. Atkinson was ejected in the fourth quarter after a controversial no call on contact made on Joe Harris.

“It happens, [I] was just a little frustrated,” Atkinson said before later adding. “[Their] attitude was excellent, I knew they weren’t going to give up after I got thrown out. They still kept on fighting for the old man. Credit to them.”

The head coach’s reaction was praised in the locker room after the game.

“From our perspective…seeing your coach stick up for us, it’s cool.” Spencer Dinwiddie said. “We’re all behind him and we all appreciate it.”

Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 21 each, while Jahlil Okafor paced the Nets with 21 points on 9-for-14 shooting.

Here’s Three Observations From the Defeat

Brooklyn Couldn’t Contain Karl-Anthony Towns and Jamal Crawford

Towns wasn’t the Timberwolves’ top scorer, but his dominance on the glass was the difference in the game. The 22-year-old, who will be playing in his first All-Star game this year, grabbed 19 boards – including 10 offensive rebounds.

His control of the glass was key for Minnesota, as it was able to get extra possessions offensively and score on easy putbacks. Towns was also effective in rim protection as he had three blocks. He was also helped by a strong performance off the bench by Crawford.

The 37-year-old contributed 16 points on 6-for-13 shooting. His second three-pointer proved to be a momentum killer for the Nets, who were on a run before his 30-foot shot went in.

Jahlil Okafor, Nik Stauskas Take Advantage of Opportunity

Atkinson acknowledged in his pregame presser that he will need to expand his rotation more in light of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s injury. The head coach mentioned Stauskas and Okafor as two players who could see their minutes as a result. Both had a positive impact despite the result.

Okafor had a season-high 21 points while adding six rebounds. The 22-year-old center acknowledged that he wanted to be assertive during his time on the court.

“Regardless of the minutes, it’s always an opportunity whether that’s in practice or when I’m on the floor. With Rondae out, we all have to step up,” Okafor said. “I tried to do my part and so did the other guys. We came up short today against a really good, but it’s something to build off of.”

Stauskas also made the most of his minutes against Minnesota, scoring 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting – including 3-of-6 from behind the arc. The 24-year-old has had limited action in the past few games, but he remained focused on his conditioning to ensure that he could contribute when needed.

“If you’re not ready conditioning wise, you’re not going to be able to play 30-plus minutes when those opportunities come,” he said. “For me, I just want to make the most of it. I felt as good as I possibly could today.”

Isaiah Whitehead Makes Impact

Whitehead has been on fire with the Long Island Nets and some of that translated into his performance on Saturday.

The 22-year-old scored eight points in just nine minutes and had the highest Real Plus-Minus of any Net, with + 9. Whitehead’s play on both sides of the ball sparked a late run by Brooklyn as the team was able to cut the deficit to 101-92.

“I just tried to come in and give a spark,” Whitehead told BrooklynNets.com. “I felt like we needed one and it was that extra effort that we needed.”

In pregame presser, Atkinson discussed the decision to call up Whitehead from the G League, saying that the guard’s consistent playing time in Long Island is key to his development. Whitehead believes its definitely helped with his preparation as the two teams run similar gameplans.

“It’s confidence,” he said. “I’m down there playing a lot, so I can play through my mistakes. I think I’ve done a good job at just getting better…We run a lot of the same stuff, so that helps a lot too.

“It’s all about staying ready and when they call you, just be ready.”