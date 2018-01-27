Preview: Brooklyn Nets aim to secure season series vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Updated: 1:50 p.m. CT

MINNEAPOLIS – Just over 24 hours from one of the worst losses of the season, the Nets (18-31) will look to regroup when they face the Timberwolves (31-20) at Target Center.

Brooklyn couldn’t contain Giannis Antetokounmpo in its 116-91 defeat against Milwaukee on Friday and hope a quick turnaround will spark a better outcome. After beating the Timberwolves earlier this month, a thrilling 98-97 win on Jan. 3, the Nets have opportunity to get a rare season sweep against the home side. The visitors haven’t swept Minnesota since the 2002-03 season.

Getting a win would also mean a 2-2 record during the current four-game road trip, a positive development considering the teams the Nets have played and the overall results.

Here’s What to Watch for:

Key Matchup: Spencer Dinwiddie vs. Jeff Teague

Dinwiddie was the catalyst for the Nets’ victory on Jan.3 as he had an impressive 26 points and nine assists – and of course hit the game-winner with 10.1 seconds left. Minnesota had no answer for the Nets’ guard, who attacked the basket and was lethal from behind the arc. He shot 9-for-14 and hit 4-of-7 on threes. Still, Dinwiddie and Brooklyn face a different challenge on Saturday night.

Jeff Teague, who was sidelined the last time these two teams played, is back in the lineup and despite some inconsistencies, he can be dangerous for opposing teams. After being a slump for most of January, he’s been responding in his past three games. Teague is averaging 20.6 points, 5.3 assists while shooting 45 percent. He’s been especially impressive in getting to the line as he shot a whopping 17 free throw attempts against the Clippers, converting 16 of them. Dinwiddie and the Nets will have to find ways how to force Teague into taking three pointers as he’s shooting just 14 percent in his five games.

Can the Nets Repeat What Worked on Jan. 3?

Brooklyn appeared to have a bend-but-don’t-break strategy against Minnesota’s star trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins. Butler had 30 points, thanks to getting to the line 18 times, but Towns and Wiggins weren’t never allowed to make a significant impact in the game. Both shot decently, but were quiet in the fourth quarter, which forced Butler to take over. The Nets will need more of the same on Saturday.

Minnesota is the worst three-point shooting team in the league, so it allows Brooklyn to focus on try to take away lanes to the basket and force its opponent to have to take jumpers. Offensively, the Nets’ approach from behind the arc could be benefit them as the Timberwolves struggle to defend that area. If the Nets can execute a similar gameplan, they could seal a much-needed win.

Projected Starters: Dinwiddie, Crabbe, Carroll, Acy, Zeller

Injury Report: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (right groin strain) and D'Angelo Russell (return from injury management) are OUT.