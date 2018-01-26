Brooklyn Nets 91-116 Milwaukee Bucks: Three Takeaways

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo is having a MVP-caliber season and unfortunately for the Nets (18-31), they got a firsthand look at just how dominant he can be.

Brooklyn had no answer for Antetokounmpo as he poured in an incredible 41 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists on 70 percent shooting. The 23-year-old asserted himself from tip-off, scoring 11 on 4-for-5 field goals in the first quarter. He added 13 in second quarter to finish the second half with 24 points. Despite trying multiple looks on the Greek player, the Nets couldn’t contain him.

“Total domination, I thought they played great. Obviously, Giannis started it off with a big first quarter, big first half, we couldn’t find a solution to slow him down,” Kenny Atkinson said after the defeat.

One positive for Brooklyn was a strong third quarter by D’Angelo Russell. The 21-year-old rebounded from a poor first half to score 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting, finishing tied for a team-high 14 points with DeMarre Carroll.

Here are Three Observations from the Defeat

No Answer For the Greek Freak

Prior to the game, the Nets spoke about how important it was for the team to take away transitional baskets from Antetokounmpo. However, the Nets’ inability to convert scoring opportunities (they shot a poor 25.6 percent from the field) created early fast break chances for the Bucks – allowing Antetokounmpo to go off early.

Brooklyn appeared to slow Antetokounmpo down in the third quarter, holding him to two points. That played a role in sparking the visitors to a 37-23 run in that quarter. However, the Bucks star then started creating opportunities for his teammates as he had three assists. Khris Middleton appeared to be a beneficiary as he had eight points in the third and finished as Milwaukee’s second-leading scorer with 21 points.

Entering the third quarter, the Nets had actually trimmed a 26-point deficit to just nine. Then Antetokounmpo reasserted himself. The forward emphatically added another 15 points in the final 12 minute to assure a Bucks’ win.

Shot Selection Hurts the Nets

Brooklyn’s inability to convert from the floor for three out of the four quarters of the game is ultimately the reason why they couldn’t secure a result at the Bradley Center.

Aside from a strong third quarter, where Brooklyn shot 56.6 percent from the field, the Nets appeared to struggled to find chances against a lengthy Bucks team. The Bucks had six blocked shots and Kenny Atkinson’ side appeared to struggle going against Milwaukee’s two centers in John Henson and Thon Maker.

“They have great length and they are physical – they obviously been together for a while,” Atkinson said after the loss. “They are playing well and played great tonight.”

The head coach believes Brooklyn’s early struggles with Milwaukee’s size led to the team taking poor shots.

“Our shot selection – quite honestly -- was very poor, that’s what started it off [poorly]. We couldn’t get separation, we couldn’t get to the basket,” he said. “I thought we took a ton of bad shots…You can’t attack this team with one-on-ones and Isos – there’s no way we’re getting it done like that. We’re just not built that way.”

Russell Gets Going

The third-year guard shot just 1-for-6 in the first half, but he wouldn’t be denied in the second half.

Russell erupted in third quarter, scoring 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting. He was especially impressive on pick and roll plays, where he combined with Quicy Acy twice to get into the lane for layups. He was also 2-for-2 from downtown. After scoring 11 points in his previous three games, Russell finished with 14 points in 21 minutes.

With each passing game, Russell continues to make strides toward getting back to his best. Friday was another important step for the 21-year-old.

“I give credit to my teammates, they were setting great screens and making it easier for me,” Russell said.