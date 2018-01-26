Brooklyn Nets Notebook: Insights ahead of game vs. Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE – Here’s what we learned after the Nets’ early afternoon practice at Marquette University.

Plenty of Praise for the Greek Freak

There’s was a lot of discussion about how Brooklyn intends on slowing down one of the league’s MVP candidates in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Kenny Atkinson and the Nets’ players admit it’s going to be a difficult assignment on Friday.

The 23-year-old has continued his dramatic improvement since being drafted in 2013 as he is currently second in the league in scoring at 28.2 points per game. He leads the Bucks in scoring, rebounding (10.1) and assists (4.6).

Atkinson pointed out that he coached Antetokounmpo in the forward’s second year in the league at the Rising Stars Challenge during the 2015 All-Star Weekend. The then-19-year-old was averaging 12.7 points that season, but Atkinson saw enough from their brief time together to tell the Greek player was going to a force in the league.

“He had a mentality that was just amazing,” Atkinson said. “His focus – he didn’t take it like an All-Star game, he took it like a Game 7. So right then, it gave you a sign that this guy, he’s a got a different mentality than most guys. It gave you some evidence that he wants to be great.

“He’s just at another level, he’s desperate to be great.”

D’Angelo Russell also praised the fifth-year star.

“Man, he’s a freak of nature,” Russell told Brooklynnets.com. “He’s dominating the league in every aspect. So it’s definitely going to be a task, we’re going to have to try to control or it can get out of hand.”

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Thrilled the Eagles are at Super Bowl

The Nets’ third-year forward, who hails from Chester, PA, was one of the few within the Nets who picked Philadelphia to get to the SuperBowl, so he’s clearly happy that he was spot on.

“Of course man [I’m happy about Eagles at SuperBowl], of course. Let’s get this Super Bowl man,” Hollis-Jefferson said.

Hollis-Jefferson also grinned when asked about Philadelphians climbing lamp posts, despite the city greasing up tall objects with Crisco to avoid it.

“People don’t care,” he remarked.

Russell Gaining Confidence

Russell is still battling through the rust after being sidelined for 32 games with injury as he’s averaging 3.7 points and 2.3 assists in 14 minutes off the bench. Still, there are signs that he’s getting closer to his best.

The 21-year-old had seven points, four assists and two rebounds in his last outing against the Thunder and interestingly enough, led the Nets in Real Plus-Minus at +12. Russell acknowledged that he’s getting more comfortable on the court.

“Every game is getting better and better,” Russell told BrooklynNets.com “I’m trying to find my groove and figure ways how to still be me out there... It’s definitely a process.”

Time to Move On from Officiating

The NBA acknowledged in the Last Two Minute report of the loss to the Thunder that Paul George should’ve been called for a foul for charging Spencer Dinwiddie. Atkinson addressed the report on Thursday.

“I just let it go [the missed call]. Those guys do a great job, I think it’s a hard game to ref,” Atkinson explained. “I will say this. Look at ourselves in the mirror. What we could have done better to [win]. I know I could have done better.”

He added, “It’s almost like this is great for our development – for my development and our staff’s development. How can we improve our execution and I think in that kind of game, you have to have physicality.”