Brooklyn Nets Notebook: Insights ahead of game vs. OKC Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Here’s what we learned after the Nets’ morning shootaround at the Chesapeake Energy Arena:

Caris LeVert revisits performance against Oklahoma City in Mexico

As mentioned in the preview, LeVert had one of the better games of his career against the Thunder in the win in Mexico City on Dec. 7. The second-year guard filled in for Spencer Dinwiddie, who was battling foul trouble all game, and poured in 21 points, 10 assists and five rebounds on 60 percent shooting. He also helped in keeping Russell Westbrook to a poor shooting night as the Thunder star shot just 37 percent.

LeVert admitted that he was motivated to show his best against the NBA’s reigning MVP.

“Yeah absolutely, as a young player against any player in this league, you want to play your best against the best,” LeVert told BrooklynNets.com. “As an athlete, you want to play the best when the best is needed.”

LeVert explained that the Nets were able to force Westbrook into taking a lot of midrange shots in the previous matchup and the team is aiming for similar approach on Tuesday night.

“We know he’s a great player – he loves to get to the rim. So we have to bait him into shooting those shots,” LeVert said. “We know he’s capable of making them but those are the shots that we’re OK with him shooting.”

D’Angelo Russell Working His Way Back

Russell has been averaging 14 minutes since his return and has converted one field goal of his 10 shot attempts, but the third-year guard isn’t worried about his offensive production or minutes. He understands the approach the team is taking to get him back into game shape.

“It’s a process, I’m not going to just jump right in there and be the leading scorer – it’s definitely going to be a process,” Russell explained.

He later added, “I played two games… Just getting games under my belt is part of it, so [I’ll] just keep doing that.”

Still, Russell admits he was happy to see his three-pointer go in at the end of the second half against the Pistons on Sunday.

“It was cool, just to see one of my shots go in. Hopefully, we can keep those going in. It’s a good feeling.”

Kenny Atkinson has praised Russell’s patience through this period.

“It’s a sign of his maturity that he understands it,” Atkinson said. “Watching the two games he’s played, he’s not forcing stuff…He’s not trying to do too much, he’s trying to fit in with what we’re doing. If he keeps that mindset, once he gets in better rhythm, he’ll be more aggressive.”

Nets Focus on Offensive Approach

Brooklyn has improved dramatically on defense, but its offense has struggled lately. Since the turn of the New Year, the Nets’ offensive rating dipped to 29th in the league (98.8) – something that Atkinson is keenly aware of.

Atkinson: Controlling the ball and shot selection are the focus vs. Thunder pic.twitter.com/DcKfpW9WMy — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 23, 2018

The head coach revealed that the team has been spending more time look at its approach on that side of the floor in recent practices and film sessions.

“We did some offense [today] because we see how bad we’re slipping,” Atkinson said. “We tweaked a few things, nothing huge, but some small tweaks [from] watching film. Showed them some stats of what type of shots we want, make them understand where we are analytically too.”

One area that Atkinson wants his team to improve is keeping the ball. He believes his team has become increasingly turnover-prone as the season progresses.

“First part of the season, we did a good job of not turning it over and now we’ve slipped to 24th [in the NBA in turnovers]…We have to make better decisions. Obviously after that comes better shot selection. Those are the two things we are working on.”