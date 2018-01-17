Preview: Brooklyn Nets Hope to End Home Skid When They Host San Antonio Spurs

BROOKLYN – It’s been almost two weeks since the Nets (16-28) have won at Barclays Center – a run they hope to end against the visiting Spurs (29-16).

Brooklyn hasn’t won at home since Jan. 3 in a dramatic win over the Timberwolves. After two heart-breaking close losses to the Celtics and Raptors, the team has fallen into bad habits against the Pistons and Knicks – both blowout losses. The Nets hope to end to avoid having their home skid reach five games in Wednesday’s clash.

DeMarre Carroll, the veteran voice of the Nets’ locker room, has called on his teammates to show an improved effort in the final 38 games of the season.

“We’re going to try to get better – that’s the first half of the season, we still have a second half,” he said after Tuesday’s practice.

The Nets could send a message if they manage to beat the Spurs, a team they've lost five-straight games to, on Wednesday night.

Here’s Three Things to Watch For:

Pride at Stake

The Nets are coming off of back-to-back blowout losses at home. Atkinson’s side can’t let that extend to three games.

Yes, the Spurs are expected to contend for a title this season, but they are coming off of a bad defeat to the lowly Hawks – the NBA’s worst team. Win or lose on Wednesday, Brooklyn has to resolve its issue with slow starts to games in order to avoid digging a hole. In the team’s past five games, the team has trailed after first quarter for all but one game – its sole victory in that span against Atlanta.

“We have to take our compete level a little bit higher,” Carroll said. “I think we’re competing for the most part, but we’re not competing for all four quarters – especially last night.”

Carroll later added, “For some reason, we can’t do it for a full game. That’s what we got to do. We have to take ownership of ourselves – we can’t blame the coaches and we can’t blame the performance staff. We have to look at ourselves in the mirror and try to compete at a higher level.”

Most of the Nets’ issues in the opening 12 minutes have from shooting. In Monday’s defeat to the Knicks, the team opened the game shooting just 32 percent – a common issue in the Nets’ recent losses. Atkinson believes the team isn’t moving the ball as well as it did earlier in the season.

“I think we’ve regressed in our ‘making the extra pass’ philosophy,” he said after the loss to the Knicks.

The Spurs are the NBA’s second-best team in points allowed per game at 97.9, so the Nets will have to get back to the basics if they want to secure a positive result.

Key Matchup: Kawhi Leonard vs. DeMarre Carroll

Leonard was on a minutes restriction when these two teams last met on Dec. 26 in San Antonio. Despite playing only 26 minutes, he dominated the game on both sides of the floor.

Leonard scored 21 points, but he terrorized the Nets on the other side of the court. He frustrated Carroll early before switching to Allen Crabbe to neutralize him after the Nets guard got off to a strong start. The Spurs star forward’s impact on the game could be seen in the Real Plus-Minus stats, where he had the highest mark of +18.

Leonard is listed as day-to-day with a quad injury. With two days’ rest, it is likely he will play. If he does, Carroll will have to avoid going cold early from the floor by going for high-percentage shots. The Nets small forward is looking to matching up with a good friend.

“Kawhi is a heck of a player. He does everything – he does it on both ends of the floor. He’s an MVP candidate,” Carroll said. “It’s always good when I go out to play Kawhi. We still kind of cool a little bit so it’s always good when you’re playing someone you’re kind of cool with.”

He added, “You know Kawhi, we always get a little feisty but at the end of the day, he’s a great player and I’m always looking for the challenge.

Can the Nets Get Back to the Basics?

Some of Brooklyn’s struggles have come from shying from the team’s identity: Pace and spacing the floor. The team’s three-point percentage has dipped during its current slump. Carroll acknowledged that teams are defending the Nets different and it’s up to him and his teammates to respond.

“Teams are keying in on us, so now we have to move the ball and make the extra pass,” he said. “We got to pass up good shots and get great shots. I feel if we do that, we’ll have a better percentage and we’ll win some of these games.”

Atkinson revealed that he gave a concentrated harsh dose of reality to his players during film sessions after the Knicks game. He admits it isn’t a normal practice for him, but he felt the timing was key after the loss to the Knicks.

“Hold them accountable – I think film is huge. I think it’s got to smack you in the face,” Atkinson said. “We have to show it to them and we have to confront it. It’s uncomfortable. It’s uncomfortable for me, it’s uncomfortable for them, but I do think the guys appreciate it. When you talk about physicality or competitiveness, they have to see it.”

The hope is that Brooklyn can get back to its fundamentals when it hosts the Spurs on Wednesday.

“I think young teams struggle with consistency and closing games out, those are the two areas that we have to take another step,” he said.

Projected Starters: Dinwiddie, Crabbe, Carroll, Hollis-Jefferson, Zeller

Injuries: D'Angelo Russell (left knee surgery) is OUT