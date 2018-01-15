James Webb III Joins Brooklyn Nets on Two-Way Contract

James Webb III is the newest Brooklyn Net, signed to a two-way contract with the team on Monday.

Webb played 60 games over the last two seasons with the Delaware 87ers of the G League, averaging 12.6 points and 8.4 rebounds. The 87ers are the G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, for whom Webb played in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas in 2016.

This season, the 6-foot-9 forward was averaging 11.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range in 27.3 minutes per game.

Webb played two seasons at Boise State, leaving after the 2015-16 season with one year of eligibility remaining. Webb averaged 13.5 points and 8.6 rebounds over two seasons with the Broncos and was named to the All Mountain West Conference first team in 2016.

This is the first year of two-way contracts that allow NBA teams to add two players to their roster and move between the NBA and the G League, with a limit on NBA service time during the G League season. Webb is the fourth player the Nets have signed to a two-way contract.

With the addition of Webb, the Nets released Jacob Wiley, one of their two original two-way contract signees. Wiley appeared in five games for Brooklyn, most recently on December 9. Wiley appeared in 16 games for Long Island, starting six, and averaging 7.8 points in 20.6 minutes per game.

Milton Doyle is Brooklyn’s other two-way contract signee. Doyle was signed on December 18 and has appeared in six games for the Nets, most recently on Monday against the Knicks. Doyle played for the Nets’ entry in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and has been with the Long Island Nets since the start of the G League season. He’s currently averaging 21.6 points in 21 games for Long island with 20 starts.