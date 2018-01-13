Preview: Brooklyn Nets aim for season series sweep against Washington Wizards

Less than 24 hours after escaping Atlanta with a win, the Nets (16-26) hope to seal a perfect two-game road trip when it travels to the nation’s capital to face the Wizards (24-18).

Brooklyn has an opportunity to sweep the season series against Washington after taking care of business at Barclays Center in the first two games against the team. The Nets handed the Wizards arguably its worst defeat of the season, a 119-84 shellacking on Dec. 22.

Still, the Wizards have played much better since that rout, having won seven of their last 10 games. The Nets will also know that they’ll have to deal with a fully-healthy John Wall this time around. Washington’s leading man was sidelined for the first game between these two teams and was on a minutes restriction in the last game. Brooklyn has to be prepared for the inevitable reaction at the Capital One Arena – a place where the visitors have struggled over the past two years -- on Saturday night.

If the Nets manage to end a four-game losing streak at the stadium, the team would match its road win (seven) total from all of the 2016-17 season, continuing the steady progress made in this campaign.

Here’s Three Things to Watch for:

Key Matchup: Allen Crabbe vs. Bradley Beal

Crabbe has had Beal’s number in the first two games of the series as the All-Star guard has struggled mightily against Brooklyn. Beal is averaging just 16 points against Brooklyn, which is seven points lower than his season average of 23.8, and is shooting a woeful 27 percent.

Crabbe’s defensive success against Beal is down to being aggressive against his counterpart. He doesn’t allow the guard to get much space and forces him into bad looks from behind the arc. Beal hasn’t made a three against the Nets this season. Crabbe will need to be at his best on Saturday again as the Wizards’ guard is on a tear lately.

Beal is averaging 26.8 points per game in January and is shooting an impressive 55 percent. On area where Crabbe can improve against Wizards is his offensive production. Despite his excellent work on defense, he hasn’t found his shooting touch against the team – averaging 10 points on 26 percent shooting.

Can Jahlil Okafor Build on an Impressive Performance?

Okafor had arguably his best game as a Net against the Hawks on Friday night, scoring 17 points in 12 minutes on 6-for-8 shooting. Brooklyn will be looking for more of the same on Saturday.

“I’m happy his work paid off,” Atkinson said after the win, according to Newsday. “He gave us a boost. We ran a lot of pick-and-roll, and he can be a beast. I loved his play and I loved how he fit.”

Atkinson has stated a few times that Okafor’s role will grow if his play warrants it. On Friday, he was unstoppable at times. Against Washington, a team that doesn’t have a strong low post presence on either side of the ball, he could prove effective once again.

Can Brooklyn Maintain its Dominance on the Glass Against Washington?

Speaking about the frontcourt, the biggest advantage that the Nets have had in their first two games against the Wizards has been on the boards.

In the first encounter, Brooklyn had a narrow edge in that department, 53-49, and secured a close 103-98 win against Washington. In the second game, the Nets’ advantage ballooned to 60-35, sparking a dominant performance. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has been a big catalyst in that area.

The forward is averaging 18.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists against the Wizards. The Nets will need more of the same if they want to end an almost three-year losing streak in the nation’s capital.