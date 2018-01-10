Detroit Pistons 114-80 Brooklyn Nets: Three Takeaways

BROOKLYN – The Nets will need to regroup after an embarrassing defeat to Pistons in the finale of a five-game stretch at Barclays Center.

Brooklyn had a chance to finish its season-high stay at its home court 3-2, which would give the team some positive momentum prior to traveling to Atlanta to start its two-game road trip. Instead, there will be plenty of questions asked of Kenny Atkinson’s side after suffering its worst home result of the season.

Here’s Three Observations:

Nets Fail To Show Up

There’s no way how to describe this as anything but what it was: Ugly.

Brooklyn struggled mightily on both sides of the floor against Detroit, shooting 36.1 percent and allowing the Pistons to dominate offensively in the first half as they shot 52.1 percent. At one point, the visitors went up 104-64 to take a 40-point lead in the second half.

The Nets had no answer for Andre Drummond, who dominated early on defensively before turning it up on the other side of the floor. The center had 18 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in the first half before going on cruise control to finish with a line of 20 points, 22 rebounds and five assists. Yet, it wasn’t just Drummond who had a dominant night.

Brooklyn failed to challenge Tobias Harris from the start as he poured in 14 points on 6-for-10 in the first quarter. Harris would finish with 22 on 71 percent shooting. Atkinson will likely be furious that they allowed the Pistons forward to have so many easy shots. It’s one thing if Drummond has a strong game as the Nets have struggled against big men all season, it’s another when Harris, a converted small forward playing at the four spot, is allowed to score at the rim without being challenged.

Detroit finished the game shooting 51.6 percent

Allen Crabbe Battles Through Injury to Pour in 20

Crabbe was listed as doubtful on Tuesday with a sore left shin but he managed to start against the Pistons, pouring in 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting. The Nets shooting guard has had his issues with shooting throughout the season, but he appears to be a bit of a hot streak in his last three games.

Crabbe is averaging 16.3 points and 5 rebounds on 45.4 percent shooting in that span, which are all improvements on his season numbers. Brooklyn could use more consistency on the scoring and if Crabbe can keep this up, it could go a long way throughout the season.

Brooklyn Looks For An Instant Reply

There were plenty of the reasons why the Nets should have been motivated against the Pistons on Wednesday, but the team looked flat from tip-off.

After two physical and emotionally draining losses against the Celtics and Raptors, it would be convenient for the players to use that as a reason for their poor performance but they refused to.

“That’s no excuse,” Spencer Dinwiddie said. “This is our job and we’re all here to play basketball. We came out here and laid an egg, that’s inexcusable and unacceptable.”

He added, “We’re going to look to flush it and play better next time out in Atlanta.”

Atkinson and his coaching staff will need to look at the team and determine if things need to be changed ahead of a crucial game against the Hawks.

“They [Detroit] dominated us in every phase of game and there’s not much more to say than that,” Atkinson said in his postgame presser. “The message is that we have to go to Atlanta and get this one back…We obviously don’t like these type of losses. It hurts your individual pride and competitive spirit.”