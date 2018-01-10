Preview: Nets want to finish home stand on a positive against Pistons

The Nets (15-25) hope to end their season-high home stretch on a winning note when they host the Pistons (21-18).

Detroit has historically struggled against Brooklyn at Barclays Center, losing its last three games there and eight of its last 10 games overall. So if the past is any indication, the Nets have a good chance of finishing its five-game stay at home with a 3-2 record. Still, the Pistons are an improved team this season and could be out to show that in season series opener between the two teams.

Led by a resurgent Andre Drummond, Detroit currently sits seventh in the Eastern Conference and its record is the exact reverse of what it was on this date last season (the team was 18-21 heading into its Jan. 10 game vs. the Kings). The Pistons are maddeningly inconsistent though, as they have had a five-game win streak followed by a seven-game losing streak just two weeks later. They are in the playoff hunt due to their defense – ninth in defensive rating, according to BasketballReference.com.

Here’s Three Things to Watch For:

Key Matchup: Drummond vs. Tyler Zeller/Jarrett Allen/Jahlil Okafor

Drummond has vastly improved his biggest weakness, free throw shooting, this season – hitting a career-high 62 percent of his attempts from the line. That’s 22 percent higher than the sixth-year player’s career average (40 percent) and almost 25 percent higher than his last campaign (.386).

This is a significant development for Stan Van Gundy and the Pistons as it allows them to play Drummond, a superb defender and rim finisher, for longer stretches. But free throws aren’t the only area that the All-Star center has taken a step forward.

The 24-year-old is significantly better passer than he was in previous season, averaging a personal best in assists (3.7) – almost four times his career average (1.0). Those two factors make Drummond a nightmare on both sides of the ball, something that couldn’t be said in the past.

The Nets have been going with a three-pronged attack at center with Zeller, Allen and Okafor and they’ll need all to be effective in order to beat the visitors on Wednesday night. Okafor, in particular, will need to get back to his best after a quiet night against the Raptors on Monday (two points on 1-for-3 shooting).

Will Spencer Dinwiddie Send a Message to the Team That Drafted Him?

Van Gundy was evasive when asked if the Pistons regret moving on from Dinwiddie, the team’s 2014 second round pick.

“I’m happy for him,” Van Gundy said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“We let him go and then Chicago let him go. You can go around the league and find a number of guys like that. They’ve been let go a few times. Did we make a mistake? Did Chicago make a mistake? Did getting cut change his approach?

“You don’t have the answers to that, but a lot of it goes on.”

Dinwiddie impressed in short flashes for Detroit, but he didn’t get much playing time and the team moved on from him after just two seasons. He was traded to Bulls for Cameron Bairstow, a player who was immediately cut by the Pistons and no longer plays in the NBA. He was eventually cut by Chicago before landing on the Nets.

Dinwiddie got some semblance of revenge against Detroit last season as he had 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists in Nets’ win on March 21 – a victory that hurt the Pistons’ playoff push. The point guard has dramatically improved since then -- he’s currently the fourth-best NBA point guard in Real Plus-Minus stats. This is definitely a story to watch on Wednesday.

How will Nets Overcome Injury to Crabbe?

Crabbe is listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s game and it would be a blow if he can’t play against the Pistons.

The shooting guard hasn’t shot as well as he would like, but he’s become a valuable cog for Brooklyn on defense. His improved focus in that area has contributed to the Nets being one of the top five teams in points allowed over the past three games (99.3). Crabbe never shies away from a difficult defensive assignment and his potential absence, along with DeMarre Carroll being sidelined with a right knee sprain, will leave Kenny Atkinson scrambling for answers in guarding the perimeter. Caris LeVert, who is quietly becoming one of the league’s better players in that area, could be called on to have a bigger role on Wednesday.

Projected Starters: Dinwiddie, Harris, LeVert, Hollis-Jefferson, Zeller

Injuries: Nik Stauskas (sprained left ankle) is QUESTIONABLE. Crabbe (sore left shin) is DOUBTFUL. Carroll (right knee sprain), D'Angelo Russell (left knee surgery) are OUT