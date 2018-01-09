Nets-Raptors Postgame Quotes

Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, Brooklyn Nets

On what Coach Atkinson saw in Spencer Dinwiddie’s last drive:

“I think the thought was he wanted to get Ibaka away from the rim so Spencer got him on the perimeter. I thought spencer – spencer thought we were getting to the rim on him a lot, drove it. Were there guys open - I don’t know – we have to check the tape. You know he didn’t settle for a step back three, a contested three, he drove to the rim. Didn’t work out.”

On if Coach could see contact from his angle:

“No, I don’t know about that one. The dunk too, I will have to see it. It is hard for me to see on the other end. I hear things but you know, I do like Diddie and his group were attacking the rim and some games you get the call and some games you don’t.”

On if defensively it was more about DeRozan and his excellence:

“Yeah, I thought that putting Rondae on him was huge, that really helped us out. I thought he did a great job, he’s got the size. DeRozan is like a four man playing the two. Matching Rondae up with him really helped. When he made that big three point play he did the old stick the arm out and we fouled him and the and-one was a huge play.”

On Spencer’s take on the referees and if it is a sentiment that has been in the locker room:

“We never mention the referees only our own. We focus on ourselves and how we can be smart and not fouling the other team and then how we can get fouled, we do talk about that. But never once do we mention he referees. We have the utmost respect for those guys. I think they do a great job. It is the hardest game in the world to referee I think. I reffed youth basketball and I had parents yelling at me so I just know how hard it is. It’s a hard job and so we have the ultimate respect for those guys and think they do a very good job.”

Allen Crabbe

On what happened on the drive and how he’s feeling:

“I just came down pretty awkward on my left leg, but I’ll be alright. Other than that, it just sucks that I missed most of overtime and couldn’t be out there to help get a win with my team. But I loved the effort tonight. I feel like we’re going in the right direction, and we just need to continue to build off a miss.”

On how disappointing a loss like this is:

“As long as we’re putting ourselves in good situations, I feel like at least we’re giving ourselves a shot. The improvements, the progress we continue to make every game – I mean, we’re competing with high-level teams and not even having our full squad intact, and it just shows that when guys are ready and prepared each and every night, it just goes to our coaching staff, the organization with the development that they do with us. We’ll figure it out, though. I feel like we’re really close – a couple plays here and there that we need to come up with, and I think that we’ll come out on the winning side.”

On whether continuing what the team is doing is key to improving:

“I think despite the close loses and all that, I think we’re still real positive – positive energy around the locker room – and guys are just getting better. The more experienced that we get, I feel like we’re really close. I feel like we’re going to turn this thing around, and we’re going to be where we want to be.”

Caris LeVert

On how frustrating a close loss like tonight is:

“This is extremely heart breaking for us. We felt we fought hard and we deserved to win the game, but we’ve just got to play better down the stretch.”

On whether there is a frustration shared throughout the locker room about not getting calls:

“I think so, but we know that the refs aren’t perfect. We just try to play through it. We feel like the refs don’t determine the game. I know I missed some easy layups early that could have determined the game or maybe some easy jumpers early, we know that it doesn’t come down to one play, so I think for us just knowing that and fighting through it.”

On what turned the tide in the closing minutes:

“We just tried to keep fighting to get back in the game. We know they like to go to (DeMar) DeRozan and (Kyle) Lowry. We tried to cut that off a little bit and I think that worked and then we got back in and made some big shots. Spencer (Dinwiddie) hit some big shots. He played well for us tonight.”