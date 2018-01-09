Nets Deliver Cheer In Their Season Of Giving

The Brooklyn Nets counted down with a series of holiday events for their Season of Giving in the weeks leading up to the holidays.

At the “Wonder Why Christmas Missed Us” holiday party on the Nets practice court at Barclays Center, Nets staff joined by Team Hype and PA announcer Olivier Sedra welcomed 100 children from P.S. 297 in partnership with the Christopher Wallace Foundation. All the kids received a holiday gift and had the chance to participate in face painting, arts and crafts, games and basketball activities.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Caris LeVert treated 25 children from the Wyckoff Community Center to a shopping spree at Modell’s across the street from Barclays Center in what has become a Nets holiday tradition. Kids had the chance to pick out their favorite gear with some shopping tips from the young Nets stars.

At the annual NYPD Sleigh Ride, Joe Harris and Jarrett Allen joined cops to distribute toys to kids throughout Brooklyn. With NYPD vans filled with wrapped toys, the caravan followed a multi-stop parade route handing out holiday gifts and Clorox products to the local community centers.