Preview: Nets want to change fortunes against Raptors

Brooklyn hasn't beat Toronto since April 2015 and hopes to change that at Barclays Center on Monday
Posted: Jan 08, 2018

BROOKLYN – The Nets (15-24) haven’t beat the Raptors (27-10) in their last nine tries, a streak that’s almost three years long, but hope their home support will carry them through on Monday.

Brooklyn has embraced a defensive identity since the start of the New Year, as the team sits second in the league in points allowed (93.0) in its past three game. That’s almost a 16-point drop from their season average of 108.7. The Nets are 2-1 in that span and they hope they can keep it up when the Raptors visit.

Toronto dealt Brooklyn its worst loss of the season, a 120-87 hammering on Dec. 15, so that game is still fresh in many players’ minds. The team is in the midst of its longest home stretch of the season, the third of five games, so payback could be in order.

Key Matchup: DeMar DeRozan vs. Allen Crabbe

When the Nets’ defense is clicking, it is down to the team forcing its opponents to take low percentage midrange shots – that’s where DeRozan thrives.

Brooklyn learned that the hard way in the first game of the season series against Toronto as the Raptors shooting guard went off early and finished with 31 points on a whopping 74 percent shooting. So in order for the Nets to break their almost three-year losing streak against the visitors, they will have to adjust the defensive gameplan a bit. Or in other words, Crabbe will have to sit in DeRozan’s back pocket whenever he’s guarding him.

“We want him to still take those [midrange shots], but we have to make it tough for him,” Crabbe explained at Monday’s shootaround. “If we give him tough looks, make it difficult, make him take tough shots then we’ll feel a lot better with those then [him] coming off of picks and getting practice [like] shots.”  

Crabbe has yet to find the consistent scoring touch that made him a long-term target of Brooklyn before his arrival, but his defense has been a pleasant surprise. He never shies away from a difficult assignment, whether it’s Bradley Beal one night or Andrew Wiggins the next. DeRozan is a high-volume shooter, so he will still likely get his points. Still, Crabbe and the Nets have to find ways to get him out of his comfort zone early and force other players to attack them offensively.

“Try to be physical in the beginning, don’t let him get comfortable,” Crabbe said, explaining his defensive approach for slowing DeRozan down. “You definitely don’t want a guy like that to get comfortable early or it’s going to be a long night.”

How Will Nets Fill Void Left by DeMarre Carroll?

Carroll is arguably the Nets’ best perimeter defender, yet that’s not the only area where the team will miss him on Monday night. The 31-year-old has emerged as the veteran leader of Brooklyn, one of the voices of the locker room. Carroll hasn’t been shooting well, only 36 percent, but his scrappy play and ability to organize the team defensively will be missed.

“It’s huge,” Spencer Dinwiddie said of Carroll’s absence. “He’s an anchor of our defense and everything we’re trying to do. Obviously, he’s got previous history with Kenny [Atkinson] and he’s been in the league for a very long time so. It’s going to be big but we’re going to have to adjust just like every other loss or injury that we’ve suffered this season.”

The Nets don’t have a like-for-like replacement, so Kenny Atkinson will have to tweak his gameplan a bit for whoever he decides to put in the starting lineup in his place. Joe Harris or the returning Caris LeVert would appear to be the likely candidates, with the edge going to Harris. LeVert has cemented a role as Brooklyn’s sixth man and change of pace point guard, so Atkinson will likely keep him in that role. Harris’ has filled in for Carroll before and his likely inclusion gives Brooklyn another three-point threat and underrated rebounder.

“His gravity that he creates because of how great of a shooter he is will be similar,” Dinwiddie explained.

Can Brooklyn’s Bench Get Back to Its Best?

LeVert’s return from injury will give a much-needed boost to a second-unit that hasn’t been as effective in his two-game absence. The Nets rank second in the NBA in bench scoring (45.6 points per game), but they’ve ranked ninth in the past three games at 37.3 per game. The second-year player doesn’t help on offense though.

He is arguably one of the best defenders on the team and he helps in making sure Dinwiddie doesn’t get too much fatigue. Several of his teammates were happy to see that he’ll be back in action on Monday night.

“Having Caris back is a huge help,” Harris said. “Caris has been fantastic for us. The intensity he brings, especially on the defensive end, makes things tough for everybody. He’s one of the best guard defenders, in my mind, in the league. He is as good as anyone in the league on that end of the ball.”

Harris added, “He’s done a great job of creating a spark offensively and defensively for that second unit.”

Projected Starters: Dinwiddie, Crabbe, Harris, Hollis-Jefferson, Zeller

Injuries: LeVert (left groin strain) is PROBABLE. Carroll (right knee), D'Angelo Russell (left knee surgery) and Isaiah Whitehead (NBA G League assignment) are OUT.

