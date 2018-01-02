New York Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Brooklyn Nets on the Right Path

BROOKLYN – New York Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins is a big fan of the Brooklyn Nets and his reasoning is simple: There’s a lot of similarities between what both the Jets and Nets are trying to accomplish.

“We’re very similar in the sense that we’re very, very young and we’ve got a lot of good core pieces of guys,” Seferian-Jenkins told BrooklynNets.com. “I think it’s a unique thing that the Jets and Nets have together. We all growing together and the odds are against us, but we don’t care about that. We’re out there playing ball.”

He added, “We’re trying to get better and we’re trying to win a championship. Contrary to everyone else’s beliefs, it’s going to happen sooner than later.”

Seferian-Jenkins was in attendance at Barclays Center for the Nets’ 98-95 win over the Orlando Magic. It was his fifth game of this season and he witnessed his favorite player, Jarrett Allen, pour in a career-high 16 points.

Seferian-Jenkins isn’t the only Jet who has attended Nets’ games this season, Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye have also made the trip to Atlantic Ave to catch the team in action. There’s definitely a connection building between the two clubs.

What a great time tonight at the @BrooklynNets game.. and a WIN to top the night!! #WeGoHard https://t.co/VZwJh3w3Bd — A. Seferian-Jenkins (@Aesj88) January 2, 2018

Fresh off of a promising second season with the Jets, where he caught 50 catches and had three touchdowns, Seferian-Jenkins hopes to catch more games in Brooklyn.

“Slowly, people are starting to understand how good this team can be and the young pieces they have,” he said. “They’ve got D’Angelo Russell and they just picked up Jahlil Okafor. They’ve got a lot of young pieces and I’m excited. They are a team that the city can grow with.”